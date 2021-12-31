Analysis: Byron Brown ready to spend political capital in historic fifth term

"The way he so quickly agreed to tear down that building was a slight to the preservationists," he said. "I don't know why that was all so fast unless he's sending a signal that he's no longer playing footsie with those people."

Olma theorizes Brown's convincing victory frees him to deal with some constituencies in any way he chooses.

Some think Brown could use his political capital for revenge against a local Democratic Party that abandoned him for Walton. But Erie County Democratic Chairman Jeremy J. Zellner said the mayor this month attended the party's holiday event. Zellner said he also pledged his support for his re-election as chairman.

"I think he's in a stronger position in his working relationship with the Common Council and because of all this federal funding coming into the city," Zellner said, adding the bad feelings stemming from Brown's support from the Republican Party will never be condoned, but is forgotten.

"He took full responsibility for what happened in the primary and moved on," the chairman said. "While we could never be part of his working with Republicans, I consider it to be in the past."