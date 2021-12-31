Analysis: Byron Brown ready to spend political capital in historic fifth term

Byron W. Brown will raise his right hand today in an unprecedented ritual – swearing a fifth oath of office as mayor of Buffalo.
After four previous ceremonies, the mayor can probably recite his solemn declaration from memory. And he will require no on-the-job training as he begins his 17th year leading New York's second-largest city.
Brown arrives at his historic moment only after slogging through a long campaign – as unfamiliar to Buffalo voters as a fifth mayoral term. He was forced to wage a write-in effort for the November general election after his Democratic primary opponent – India B. Walton – stunned him in the June 22 Democratic primary. Brown had all but ignored her upstart campaign in what he acknowledged as the worst mistake of his political career.
Now Brown enters new territory, buoyed by an overwhelming victory in November and the resulting mandate he claims. He is already charging ahead with development proposals and new attention to the East Side districts that largely favored Walton. But a Common Council that once supplied solid support appears more fractured heading into 2022, mostly stemming from divisions left by a spirited election.
Refocusing on inclusion, he says, will figure as a major effort in what many see as his last term.
"If we focus on diversity, equity and inclusion, those principles can be engines of opportunity," he said in a recent interview.
For the business community that largely backed him, Brown's new term means good news. Jonathan A. Dandes, a Rich Products executive and vice chairman of the Buffalo Niagara Partnership, sees the mayor continuing to concentrate on development, but with a new emphasis.
"This will be a meeting of what was done in the past with 'let's do more,'" he said. "You look around and there's a lot of good stuff, but he has four more years to enhance that and his legacy."
Dandes was among many business leaders who coalesced behind Brown in the days just after his primary defeat. He helped rally the pro-development forces that for many years found a friend in the Brown administration and that feared Walton's socialist philosophies as well as her criticism of developer "favoritism." Now he says the business community is more enthusiastic than ever about what lies ahead, especially with Buffalo resident Kathy Hochul leading the state as governor.
"I think the stars are connected," Dandes said. "We have this great, new governor who is locked in with the mayor in a sense of confidence, collaboration and trust, and they are willing to move forward."
Former Mayor Anthony M. Masiello, whose lobbying firm is employed by the Brown administration, also emerged during the campaign as a major backer of his successor. Masiello does not predict much deviation from the previous course, and that's just fine with him.
But the former mayor recognizes a new force driving Brown that stemmed from his surprise defeat in the primary, prompting a frenetic burst of general election campaign energy that proved polar opposite from his low-key approach to the primary.
"It made him realize how much he really wanted to be mayor and to not go out with a loss," Masiello said. "It wakened him to face not only losing, but leaving a better legacy. That loss really shook him up."
Still, the most intense general election campaign for mayor in generations left its mark on the community. Walton rallied much of the city's East Side and poorer neighborhoods that she maintained felt left behind. Gregory B. Olma, a Democratic zone leader who served as a Walton advisor during the campaign, seized on recent events to renew his criticism of the mayor.
Brown's "acquiescence" of the Buffalo Bills organization's choice of Orchard Park over the city for a new stadium, as well as his administration's almost immediate approval for demolishing the damaged Great Northern grain elevator on the Buffalo waterfront, Olma said, points to no real innovation.
"The way he so quickly agreed to tear down that building was a slight to the preservationists," he said. "I don't know why that was all so fast unless he's sending a signal that he's no longer playing footsie with those people."
Olma theorizes Brown's convincing victory frees him to deal with some constituencies in any way he chooses.
Some think Brown could use his political capital for revenge against a local Democratic Party that abandoned him for Walton. But Erie County Democratic Chairman Jeremy J. Zellner said the mayor this month attended the party's holiday event. Zellner said he also pledged his support for his re-election as chairman.
"I think he's in a stronger position in his working relationship with the Common Council and because of all this federal funding coming into the city," Zellner said, adding the bad feelings stemming from Brown's support from the Republican Party will never be condoned, but is forgotten.
"He took full responsibility for what happened in the primary and moved on," the chairman said. "While we could never be part of his working with Republicans, I consider it to be in the past."
After many years of dealing with a compliant Council, Brown is now sure to encounter opposition from some members who actively supported Walton. University Councilmember Rasheed N.C. Wyatt, whose district demonstrated significant backing for the challenger, said disappointment lingers over Brown's failure to "connect in a neighborhood left behind for a long time."
Now he fears Brown, emboldened by his win, will start believing his own "mandate" pronouncement. And super-supportive districts like South, he said, stand to benefit.
"Our greatness might be determined by one individual waving a magic wand while everybody else is on the outside looking in," he said.
Wyatt also sees influential players like the Bills and other business interests exerting influence over the next four years, such as in location of a new stadium.
"All of a sudden after the campaign is over he speaks to it," Wyatt said. "Our job is to champion the City of Buffalo. Now he's thrown cold water on it and continues a mistake made before."
Nevertheless, Brown appears ready to spend the political capital he says was granted. The mandate allows him to continue his development efforts along with a promise of renewed attention to the problems of poor neighborhoods. Councilmembers like Ulysses O. Wingo Sr., whose Masten District favored Walton, remain curious as to how some on the Council can oppose the mayor after overwhelmingly winning a write-in contest against the Democratic Party's official nominee.
"I don't see how he can reward them," he said, pointing to those he said sensed he mayor's "blood in the water."