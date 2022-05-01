Analysis: Behind Bills stadium talks, threat to leave was real – and everyone knew it

When members of the Erie County Legislature met last week, they had a special guest: Ron Raccuia, executive vice president of Pegula Sports and Entertainment and the head of the team that negotiated a deal to build a new stadium for the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park.

Minority Leader Joe Lorigo was ready with a key inquiry: “We heard it from the county executive, and I believe it to be true: If the deal wasn’t reached, the Bills were willing to relocate. Do you have any comments on the Bills’ position on that? Were the Bills willing to relocate?”

“No, our full focus from Day 1 was to get a new deal done for a new stadium here in Buffalo," Raccuia said. “That was everything that we worked towards.”

But the vital question remained: Were the Bills willing to relocate? And if not, why were New York and Erie County agreeable to handing over $850 million toward the cost of a $1.4 billion stadium?

The answer is nuanced: Had a deal not come together, the Bills very well could have relocated, a fact Raccuia acknowledged the next day.

But it is also true that the team's owners, Kim and Terry Pegula, didn’t publicly threaten to move. Raccuia says Bills officials never engaged in talks with other cities that are vying for a National Football League team.

Buffalo Bills officials didn’t have to hop a plane to San Diego, San Antonio, Orlando or anywhere else that’s bigger than Buffalo, has a richer corporate base and stands ready to invest in pro football. Everyone involved in the negotiations knew that could happen – and acknowledge openly it was always a possibility.

“At no time did the Pegulas say directly to me, ‘We will move the team,’ ” Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz told The News in an interview late last week. “However, there were multiple times their representatives noted the other interests that existed … and how they could make so much more money in those other markets."

The possibility of the team moving was the leverage point that drove negotiations, which ultimately resulted in a deal to build a new stadium with $600 million from the state, $250 million from the county, and likely at least $550 million from the Bills and NFL.

The agreement also includes a 30-year lease that Gov. Kathy Hochul described as “ironclad” and could require the team to repay the entire cost of the stadium, and tear it down, should it move. That clause is expected to lock the Bills into Western New York for the next three decades, essentially wiping away those fears of relocation.

“As we’ve said from day one, we were 100% committed to getting a deal done for a new stadium in Orchard Park,” Racciua said. “Thankfully, through a great public-private partnership with the governor, the state, the county executive and us, we were able to accomplish that.”

Raccuia acknowledged to The News the day after his appearance before the Legislature that the team had researched “options” to pursue if a stadium deal wasn’t reached. He didn’t identify potential locations or other details, although oft-mentioned cities in NFL circles include the aforementioned Orlando, San Diego and San Antonio (or nearby Austin), as well as St. Louis, Portland, Salt Lake City, Birmingham and Louisville. Potential international markets include Toronto and London.

“As part of our overall analysis, we certainly had to look at what our options would be if achieving the public-private partnership was unsuccessful,” Raccuia said. “Thankfully, that didn’t happen.”

Raccuia also noted that the team’s due diligence didn’t include actual talks for relocation.

“We did not have conversations with other cities,” he said.

Poloncarz, speaking to The News separately from Raccuia, said those points match with his understanding.

“At no time did they say, ‘We’re going to San Antonio, we’re going to San Diego, we’re going to Orlando,’ but they indicated that they knew that they could do substantially more elsewhere,” he said, acknowledging that moving to a larger market would increase the team’s profits and valuation.

Raccuia has previously told The News that the Bills “consistently rank in the bottom quartile in the NFL in terms of revenue generation,” and in August, Forbes calculated the Bills’ value at $2.27 billion – the lowest of the league’s 32 teams. The Buffalo region is the NFL’s second-smallest market, bigger than only Green Bay. It ranks in the NFL’s bottom five in population size, median household income and corporate base. The Bills are able to remain financially viable because of a league revenue sharing program that provides more than $300 million annually.

That small-market status has long made the Bills’ long-term future in Buffalo a constant concern, especially as the NFL’s revenues climb by the billions and are on track to reach $25 billion by 2025.

“As a Western Yorker, we have lived with this sword of Damocles over our heads my entire life,” Hochul, a Buffalo native, told radio host Alan Chartock on the Albany station WAMC on April 18. “Are they going to Toronto? Are they going to go to San Diego now? Or are they going to go to Florida? And those conversations are happening in earnest.”

Even while the negotiations were still underway, Hochul acknowledged that she was aware of other cities having interest in the Bills, a point Poloncarz reiterated to The News last week.

At least until a memorandum of understanding was signed last month, the Bills’ stadium situation checked most of the boxes that makes a team an appetizing target for other cities. Marc Ganis, a Chicago-based sports consultant who has worked with the majority of NFL teams, described them this way:

• Stadium issues. Highmark Stadium, which is nearly 49 years old, needs extensive repairs to its upper deck in about six years, according to an engineering report.

• Expiring lease. The Bills’ lease expires after the 2022 season.

• Market size, or “acrimony between the team and the local officials.” The former is irreversibly true, leaving the latter point about relationships as the sole factor that the negotiators could impact.

“Other communities typically will then approach the team, directly or indirectly, through the team or through the league or through intermediaries to make their interest known,” Ganis said.

Asked if he is aware of other localities reaching out to the Bills, Ganis, a league insider who attends owners meetings and was speaking from the NFL draft in Las Vegas, responded, “I’m not at liberty to discuss that. But if you asked me if I’m aware of any communication from the Bills, the answer would be no. I can say, definitively, no.”

Three National Football League teams have moved since 2016: The San Diego Chargers and St. Louis Rams to Los Angeles, and the Oakland Raiders to Las Vegas. All those regions are larger than Western New York. Even a harsh critic of the Orchard Park stadium deal acknowledges that the threat of the Bills moving was “credible.”

Victor Matheson, a sports economist at College of the Holy Cross, wrote a piece for The Conversation titled “I’ve studied stadium financing for over two decades – and the new Bills stadium is one of the worst deals for taxpayers I’ve ever seen.” In his essay and during an interview with The News, Matheson characterizes the NFL’s business practices as extortion by forcing locales to make a choice between paying money to support a billionaire’s business, or losing the team altogether.

“The NFL intentionally screws over fans by making sure there are less teams than places who want them,” he told The News.

But Matheson did differentiate the Bills’ situation from others.

“There really is a credible threat to move the Buffalo Bills in a way that is not a credible threat to move the Giants or the Cowboys,” he said. “The Cowboys are never moving out of the Dallas metroplex, and so the only possible competition is suburb against suburb, right? The Giants are never moving out of metropolitan New York.”

The Bills moving, he reiterated, “was a credible threat, and you can understand why the fans might be concerned about that … But we don’t want to excuse bad behavior by this.”

The dynamic Matheson describes as “bad behavior” is not always explicit. In the case of the Bills, the ability to relocate was an implied possibility – the equivalent of a couple working through a relationship without ever saying the words, “I could break up with you,” but with both sides knowing it could happen.

On Friday, The News asked Raccuia a variation of the question posed by Lorigo: "If the state, county and team had not achieved a stadium deal, would the Bills be seeking to leave?”

“After exploring every possible avenue to have a new stadium built in Orchard Park,” Raccuia answered, “because our lease was expiring, because of the useful life of the existing building coming to an end, we would have had to look at other locations.”

Today, that is simply a potential outcome that wasn’t reached. But during negotiations, it was a possibility that was always in reach – and it shaped the talks, the rhetoric, and the result.

News reporters Jason Wolf and Sandra Tan contributed to this story.

