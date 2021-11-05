An October puzzle: Why can't WNY get over the Covid hump?

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"The people who are vaccinated with no comorbidities, we're not seeing them come into the hospital," Ludlow said. "There is a large number of people with positivities out in the community. They're not as sick as they used to be, since they're vaccinated."

The evidence of the waning effectiveness of vaccines after several months is growing, Russo said.

"I don't want to give the concept that the vaccines are failing us, but that's contributing to our cases," he said.

"People are out there getting boosters, which is very important," Ludlow said. "If people are vaccinated for Covid and vaccinated for influenza, we are not anticipating the numbers being as high as they were last year."

Niagara County had 619 active Covid cases on its weekly report Wednesday, the highest number in many months. But only 22 of them were hospitalized.

About half of the new Niagara County cases are breakthroughs, Public Health Director Daniel J. Stapleton said.

The high positivity rate – 5.9% in Erie County and 6.5% in Niagara County Thursday – has lasted for about six weeks, Stapleton said.

He said he has no explanation.