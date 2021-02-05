An inside look at ACV Auctions' high-stakes path to go public

While ACV has added operations in territories around the country, Buffalo has remained the core of its business.

“Even though ACV employs a lot of people now, I’m sure that with the kind of growth strategy they’ll have to employ, they’ll being going ahead and hiring more people,” Lannon said. And that means hiring for jobs at all different levels, he said.

Who wants to be a millionaire: A successful IPO would be a financial windfall for its current shareholders.

“We’re going to create a lot of millionaires as a result of this,” Maggio said. “And what do those people do? They’re young and they reinvest in the community.

“That infusion of wealth is going to have a real big impact on not only sustaining what we have here but attracting others to want to come here, because the money is here,” he said. “I think that is a big plus.”

Dambra said executives can put their experience and newfound wealth to work following an IPO.

“Sometimes you have these serial CEOs or serial founders that start a new business,” he said. “There’s certainly that opportunity with these startups that go public.