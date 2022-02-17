An experimental medical device built in Buffalo already is paying dividends

“My first major grant was through the DoD for developing ideas to facilitate osseointegrated prosthetic limb use within the military, but they needed to address the possibilities of infection,” Ehrensberger said. “Rickard was very interested in what we were doing with the electrical stim, and for a long time we have been looking for ways that we might be able to work together.”

Garwood Medical signed a memorandum of understanding last June with Integrum AB to explore a collaboration aimed at expanding treatment indications for the OPRA Implant System.

“We need to come up with better tools," Branemark said, "to deal with infections.”

Possibilities

“There's a risk of infection with pretty much anything,” said Anders, of ECMC, “but that risk is slightly more involved anytime there is an interface between the outside world and an implant. This is part of the reason why it's taken a long time for this (OPRA technology) to develop.”

Growing research using BioPrax will explore infection control, Ehrensberger said, and whether electrical stimulation can enhance bone growth and soft tissue healing along an implant.