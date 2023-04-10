Local municipalities draw scores of lawsuits and legal complaints, often for crashes involving government-owned vehicles or slip-and-fall cases on public property.

A recent notice filed with the Town of Amherst made a different claim:

The town killed Mickey and Minnie Mouse. And Snoopy. And two Santa Clauses.

To be specific, according to John and Cottrell Smith, a company hired by the town to clear snow following the December blizzard made a mess of the inflatable Christmas decorations outside their Callodine Avenue home.

The Smiths are known for putting up lavish holiday displays – particularly at Halloween and Christmas – and for participating in Amherst's annual garden walk. Their Christmas setup included an elephant, lion and reindeer, all dressed for the season.

Cottrell Smith said a contractor's front-end loader gouged their lawn, damaged the sidewalk and ruined the above-mentioned inflatables, and others, on which the Smiths spend hundreds of dollars annually.

A horrified John Smith saw it all happening.

"He was screaming out the window," his wife said.

The couple's notice of claim was cited on a recent Amherst Town Board agenda.

The unidentified contractor "left a massive hole in our front yard and destroyed some of our sidewalk," the Smiths wrote of the late December incident.

Their letter goes on to describe their holiday display tradition.

"We have blow-ups, lights and holiday favors. Everything got destroyed by the snow plow guy," they wrote.

A claims specialist replied to the Smiths in a letter Cottrell Smith shared with The Buffalo News.

The town's self-insurance program will not make a voluntary payment, the specialist wrote, because vehicles engaged in snow removal are exempt from "normal rules of the road" unless the operator acted recklessly.

Cottrell Smith said she wasn't sure about the couple's next legal steps but she and her husband have already set up this year's Easter display.

"People look forward to us doing it," she said.