Mark Russell, the Buffalo native who gained national notice in the late 20th century as a satirist who gleefully poked fun at politicians of both parties in public television specials, died Thursday, the National Comedy Center in Jamestown reported.

Russell, 90, died at his Washington, D.C., home from complications of prostate cancer, his wife, Alison Russell, told the Washington Post.

Russell's career began in the 1950s and lasted well into the 2000s, and he continued posting content online after his TV specials stopped airing.

He satirized celebrities and pop culture, too, but politicians were his richest targets.

Russell's performances featured song parodies, piano playing and dryly delivered quips. They aired as specials on public television, including the Buffalo Niagara PBS affiliate WNED-TV, for decades.

“Mark Russell was a D.C. institution who did the hardest thing a comic can do: relentlessly and righteously mock his neighbors,” Jon Stewart, the comedian and former “Daily Show” host, said in a statement released through the comedy center, which holds some of Russell’s hand-written song lyrics.

“He taught me that comedy could be more than just funny and disposable,” said W. Kamau Bell, the comedian, writer, host and, like Russell, a member of the comedy center’s advisory board. “He showed that comedy could maybe even be more effective at speaking truth to power, if you made sure people walked out humming along to truth-speaking.”

Born Marcus Joseph Ruslander in Buffalo on Aug. 23, 1932, he changed his name to Russell in the mid-1960s because, the Post reported, “if your name was the least bit complicated, you changed it.”

In a 2004 interview with The Buffalo News, Russell recalled his youthful fascination with the medium of radio. He said he mimicked the broadcasters he heard by playing with a wooden microphone.

"I was about 12 years old, and I would spend hours talking into that microphone pretending I was on the radio," said Russell.

Russell said it was the golden age of Buffalo radio, and recalled listening to legends such as Buffalo Bob Smith, later known for his Howdy Doody children’s show, and WGR’s Foster Brooks.

Shortly before Smith died, in 1998, he ran into Russell at an entertainment and political function.

"He was wearing his Buffalo Bob cowboy outfit, and I was talking to him with a friend," Russell told The News in 2004. "Bob started telling these outrageous, off-color jokes. We were laughing so loud – not so much at the jokes, but the idea of Bob in this cowboy suit telling these jokes – that a security person came out and told us to be quiet because Barbara Walters was giving a speech."

He attended Canisius High School, graduating in 1950, before beginning a three-year stint in the Marines.

While serving, Russell began to perform in clubs around the Virginia base where he was stationed.

His comedy act, heavy on singing and piano playing, had become more political by the time he tried to make a go of it professionally – first at a downtown Washington striptease bar and later at the city’s Shoreham Hotel, where he performed to wide acclaim for 20 years.

While at the Shoreham, he met some executives from WNED who, impressed with his show, arranged to produce a PBS special starring Russell.

That first special, "Politics Can Be Fun," was taped at WNED in 1974, followed by his first live special one year later, according to a 1999 Buffalo News story marking the 25th anniversary of Russell’s shows.

Russell, always bespectacled, often in a bow tie, taped at least three and as many as six shows a year annually for PBS. Many were recorded at WNED during Russell’s frequent return visits to his hometown.

Presidents, members of Congress and others in the political world were fodder for his sharp wit. In one example cited by the Post, after Republican Sen. Strom Thurmond married a woman 44 years his junior in 1968, Russell told an audience: “On a social note: Yesterday in South Carolina, Strom Thurmond’s next wife was born.”

As his comedy career took off, Watergate-era Richard Nixon was a particularly fruitful source of material. Recalling that period to a News reporter in 1989, Russell was reflective.

"I told my wife this whole house, the show, the PBS show, my life, was built on this poor guy," Russell said then.

By 1999, Russell said Bill Clinton, he of the White House intern scandal, had displaced Nixon.

"Obviously the president we have has broken all records and stands alone," Russell said. "To this day, he is the gift that keeps on giving."

Russell worried what would happen once Ken Starr – honored by Russell's parody “When you Wish Upon Ken Starr,” the Post recalled – Monica Lewinsky and others receded from the scene.

"The audience can relate to these issues now. But what happens when it's over?” Russell said in 1998. “In my case, what happens when it's over with and I have to go back to talking about the NATO expansion or the House Ways and Means Committee?”

Russell gamely carried on, entertaining audiences even after PBS stopped carrying his specials around 2004.

That same year, Russell was inducted into the Buffalo Broadcast Pioneers' Hall of Fame.

"He has brought national attention to Buffalo for his specials on PBS," Marty Biniasz, then of the Broadcast Pioneers, told The News in 2004. "He's a master of the English language and brings humor into politics and current events. He’s also a talented musician, and he plays so well that people take it for granted."

Russell officially retired in 2016, according to the comedy center, but continued posting songs online throughout the Covid-19 pandemic and as recently as October.

“It’s one thing to have a great comedian mind and another to be able to craft a song at the drop of a hat. But to combine them to reveal the endless (nonsense) of our nation’s politics makes one an American treasure,” said Kelly Carlin, the producer, author and fellow founding member of the comedy center’s advisory board, originally using a word that would have made her late father, George, proud.

News TV Critic Alan Pergament contributed to this report.