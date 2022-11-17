Amtrak shutting down WNY stations this afternoon and Friday due to expected snowstorm

Fears of the major snowstorm wreaked havoc on bus, train and airline travel before the first flake of snow fell.

The NFTA bus station shut down for passenger travel at 8 a.m. today, with Greyhound and other bus companies cancelling all Buffalo bus service through Saturday.

Amtrak closed its Buffalo, Niagara Falls and Depew stations in the afternoon and said they would remain shuttered through Friday because of the anticipated snowstorm.

Airlines cancelled flights on Friday evening and throughout the day Saturday in anticipation of the expected weather challenges.

That led students, business travelers and others to change their transportation plans to get out of Buffalo on Thursday rather than take their chances on Friday or Saturday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

That means none of the four westbound and eastbound trains that stop at the Buffalo-Depew Station will be in service tomorrow, according to Shannon Wichelns, Amtrak's district manager.

University at Buffalo senior Akilah Bailey wanted to get ahead of the weather by getting an Amtrak train today to New York City from the Depew station.

"I was supposed to leave tomorrow, and I booked a plane and then a bus and both got canceled," Bailey said.

She said she was glad to be booked on the train, and she took the last train for the 1:05 p.m. trip.

"If I were leaving tomorrow, I'd be stuck in the snow," she said. "I just want to get there."