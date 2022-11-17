 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story topical

Amtrak shutting down WNY stations this afternoon and Friday due to expected snowstorm

  • Updated
  • 0
Train station

The Buffalo Exchange Street Amtrak Station.

 Derek Gee / New file photo
Support this work for $1 a month

 Fears of the major snowstorm wreaked havoc on bus, train and airline travel before the first flake of snow fell.

The NFTA bus station shut down for passenger travel at 8 a.m. today, with Greyhound and other bus companies cancelling all Buffalo bus service through Saturday.

Amtrak closed its Buffalo, Niagara Falls and Depew stations in the afternoon and said they would remain shuttered through Friday because of the anticipated snowstorm.

Airlines cancelled flights on Friday evening and throughout the day Saturday in anticipation of the expected weather challenges.

That led students, business travelers and others to change their transportation plans to get out of Buffalo on Thursday rather than take their chances on Friday or Saturday.   

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

In what could potentially be a "historic" storm, AccuWeather's Jillian Angeline spoke with Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown on how the city is preparing for significant lake-effect snow.

That means none of the four westbound and eastbound trains that stop at the Buffalo-Depew Station will be in service tomorrow, according to Shannon Wichelns, Amtrak's district manager.

People are also reading…

University at Buffalo senior Akilah Bailey wanted to get ahead of the weather by getting an Amtrak train today to New York City from the Depew station.

"I was supposed to leave tomorrow, and I booked a plane and then a bus and both got canceled," Bailey said.

She said she was glad to be booked on the train, and she took the last train for the 1:05 p.m. trip.

"If I were leaving tomorrow, I'd be stuck in the snow," she said. "I just want to get there."

Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News. 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Qatar 2022, a controversial World Cup: Restrictions on LGBTQ+ community

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News