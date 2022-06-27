Amtrak resumes Toronto trains after pandemic interruption

Amtrak service from New York State to Toronto, suspended because of Covid-19 concerns, resumed Monday for the first time since March 2020.

The first train from New York's Penn Station and other New York cities bound for Toronto was slated to cross the Canadian border just before 5 p.m. Monday after departing Niagara Falls, N.Y. It was bound for Toronto's Union Station in a return to Amtrak's traditional partnership with VIA Rail Canada.

“Amtrak is delighted to welcome passengers back on board the Maple Leaf, connecting New York City and upstate New York with Toronto and Ontario,” said Roger Harris, Amtrak's executive vice president for marketing and revenue.

Amtrak said at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic that it would suspend its Maple Leaf service to Toronto, though the train continued in New York State between Niagara Falls and Penn Station. Adirondack service between New York City and Montreal was also affected, with no trains working above Albany. Amtrak said Monday, however, that it is slated to soon resume the suspended service north of Albany (where stations have remained open) en route to Montreal.

In addition to the standard entry documentation requirements, the Canadian government requires passengers to use the ArriveCAN app before travel and wear a mask in Canadian stations and on board trains while traveling through Canada.

Greyhound Lines also has resumed service from downtown Buffalo to Toronto.

