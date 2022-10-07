Amount of regional produce climbs on Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus, with more growth on the way

Omar Ahmed works out three days a week, tries to get plenty of sleep and looks to eat right.

That’s why the cellular biologist likes fair-weather Wednesdays, when he can leave his lab at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center and step outside into a farmers market on hospital grounds.

“It's perfect,” he said last week after grabbing garlic, peppers and other produce from the owners of Common Roots urban farm, among 20 regular vendors at the market. “It's nice to know that this food is freshly grown right here in the city and these guys, they're really friendly.”

Ahmed is one of 16,000 workers on the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus to see a greater emphasis during the last half-decade on healthy habits in their workplaces.

Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus Inc., the campus planning agency, has led the way, bringing more biking, group fitness classes and farm-to-hospital food to the regional health care hub.

BNMC planners also have worked to establish a greater emphasis on food as medicine in a region that for a generation has been considered the least healthy in New York State.

During the last five years, the BNMC helped sprinkle Farmhouse Fridge healthy vending machines to sites on and off the Medical Campus, including in the lobby of its Ellicott Street headquarters.

Over the summer, it launched a Western New York Food as Medicine Coalition of more than 25 organizations working toward improving access to healthier, more affordable food for all in the region.

This fall, it will begin to launch more ways to address over-reliance on food with little nutritional value that comes with a cost to health, by helping people make better, more informed choices about their eating habits.

“We're really coming to a crest in the food as medicine movement,” said Marla Guarino, BNMC associate director of the Department of Health and Well-Being.

The movement started a quarter century ago, Guarino said, “but the last 10 years, pretty much every academic and community activist in the health sphere is talking about food as medicine. Nonprofits are now distributing millions of medically tailored meals as treatments … and now it's gone to government policy.”

This work is part of a larger goal to provide health care without harm, in the most environmentally friendly and financially responsible ways.

“You can see the culture is changing, and we like to think that we have had an influence on that,” said Elizabeth Machnica, who directs the BNMC Department of Health and Well-Being and joined the agency almost six years ago.

Beginnings

The farm to hospital movement started slowly on the Medical Campus after Machnica arrived. She and others helped Kaleida Health navigate its food service contracts to offer more regionally grown produce. Purchases from farms in the region began in 2019 and Guarino joined the agency staff.

Both women are registered dietitians. They borrowed their approach from farm-to-school ideas popular in Buffalo and its suburban schools, and across New York State.

Kaleida and its food service vendor, Metz Culinary Management, continue to work through established wholesalers, but the BNMC helped its traditional regional suppliers, Boulevard Produce and Tarantino Foods, forge closer ties with Eden Valley Growers and regional farmers to provide a more dependable supply of fruits, vegetables and dairy products.

Kitchens on the first and lower floor of Buffalo General Medical Center feed more than 400,000 meals a year to Kaleida patients, visitors and staff at Buffalo General, Oishei Children's Hospital and Gates Vascular Institute.

“We're always trying to source locally, use as many local vendors as we possibly can and highlight fresh, local produce,” said Zachary Gidwitz, system general manager with Metz Culinary.

Most patients are on restricted diets that limit salt, sugar and unhealthy fats, known to cause cardiovascular and other conditions when consumed over years in large quantities.

Staff and visitors can eat what they choose – pizza and chicken fingers are the most popular fare, Gidwitz said – but the cafeteria has lots of healthier choices, including fresh produce grown within 100 miles of the Medical Campus.

“Having that healthy option available is important,” he said.

Cafeteria food stations offer soups and salads made from scratch, as well as healthy drinks, smoothies and entrees, the latter including white bean and chicken chili. Beyond Burgers have been used to make meatless tacos. The Green Scene salad bar, which singles out a healthy seasonal fruit or veggie each month, reopened several weeks ago for self-service.

“It’s nice to have fresh choices,” said Duneal Bulls, a registered nurse in the Oishei Children’s neonatal intensive care unit, as she dug in last week.

D’Youville U Food Farmacy fights food insecurity amid national hunger summit In its first year, the Food Farmacy provided 20,683 pounds of food (enough for 17,235 meals) to 690 households, and the partners say they can accommodate many more.

Kaleida started its food-to-hospital program in 2019, with help from a BNMC-secured grant through the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The Medical Campus planning agency tracked produce use from New York State through last year.

Metz procured 8.8% of its local food spend, including produce, meat and dairy, at the start of its program; the neighboring Roswell Park, 6.3%.

“Over time, both institutions have climbed into the double digits and have averaged between 14%-16%,” Machnica said.

The percentage can fluctuate due to seasonal availability, Kaleida officials said. Last month, at peak harvest, 54% of its produce came from regional sources, Gidwitz said.

Farmers in the region have found better ways to store fruits and vegetables and extend growing seasons. This has helped them meet demands from schools and hospitals during the last few years, said Dave Walczak, operations manager for Eden Valley Growers, which helps market, package and distribute produce for regional farmers.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The bulk of that food continues to go to grocery stores and other retailers, Walczak said, but the emerging market sets a great example for consumers as it slightly bolsters the bottom line in local agriculture.

“It feels great that they want our produce and we can make it happen,” Walczak said.

The changes also have been a hit with culinary staff and customers, including those who have added new foods to their diets, said Dan Galvin, executive chef working for Metz in the Buffalo General food service operation.

“I think it's important to teach people that vegetables aren't boring and scary,” Galvin said. “We're definitely happier to be working with fresh ingredients. Anytime something isn't coming out of a freezer or a box, it's always a plus. We've been working towards more and more of that.”

Setting the tone

Urban farms, beacons of self-reliance, change the Buffalo landscape Urban farm owners in Buffalo aim to serve as beacons of the local food movement, symbols of simple self-reliance, and examples that simple ideas that can work at the grassroots level.

Staff and leaders at Roswell Park also have embraced the farm-to-hospital movement the last four years. They have researched the role of food in cancer development and treatment for even longer and brought a farmers market to the Medical Campus 15 years ago.

Terra Dumas and Josh Boodry have been regular vendors at the market since they opened their Common Roots farm 11 years ago in the Fillmore-Broadway District.

Cherry tomatoes, fingerling potatoes and salad mix are the most popular fare, Dumas said. The couple also sells lesser-known fare, including Napa cabbage and Bok choy, bringing recipe cards for their most adventurous shoppers.

Heather Ross, a regulatory research coordinator for the early stage human clinical trials program, settled on watermelon radishes last week after the cherry tomatoes and mixed greens were gone. She and Marilyn Skinner, her friend and colleague, said they have tended to work from home during much of the pandemic but have made it a point to work in their offices on Wednesdays during the growing season.

“This gets me up and walking around,” Ross said. “It motivates me to come down and visit my friends. It's nice to see everyone out and about.”

Staff from across the Medical Campus, residents from the surrounding neighborhoods and even Roswell Park patients make their way to the market, said Sue Currey, market manager and an executive assistant in hospital administration.

The public Market in the Park runs mid-May to late September in Kaminski Park and Gardens, a gated space west of the main hospital entrance where outdoor fitness classes and other activities also take place. It was designed to underline the importance of healthy, local foods for Roswell Park staff, patients and visitors.

Many of the vendors donate a portion of their sales to the Roswell Park Alliance Foundation, which supports research, education and patient-care programs, Currey said.

Common Roots makes about two-thirds of its revenue selling crops wholesale, Dumas said, much of it through supplying Produce Peddlers, a Buffalo-based online produce marketplace that provides fresh fruits and vegetables to restaurants, caterers, cafeterias, schools, businesses and institutions including Roswell Park.

“The power of food is important,” Guarino said. “It’s influencing our health. It's influencing our girth. It's not just, ‘OK, we'll just blindly go and grab something.’ Think about it.”

More to come

The BNMC will host its second annual Food as Medicine Symposium next week, bringing those in the region interested in healthy nutrition and food equity together with national leaders in those fields.

A Highmark BlueCross BlueShield of WNY Blue Fund grant also will bolster work by the nonprofit agency this fall.

Purnima Mohan, a food scientist who helped foster and grow the West Side Bazaar, has joined the BNMC staff as food as medicine coordinator. She helped plan the symposium and will work with those in health care and the University at Buffalo on the Medical Campus – as well as residents and businesses in surrounding neighborhoods – to further related work.

The $240,000 Blue Fund grant will allow the BNMC to lead a food-as-medicine research project to take place on the campus with help from Kaleida Health, Roswell Park, Urban Fruits and Veggies, Osteria 166, the Mindful Institute and Queen City Couriers.

The effort includes delivery of medically tailored meals, hands-on nutrition education, mindfulness training and other support designed to curb health care needs and improve quality of life.

A kitchen on the Medical Campus will offer cooking classes, demonstrations and nutrition education. Plans also call for a Medical Campus community garden.

“There’s also always been the vision of that project as kind of having a farm on campus where we're essentially prescribing people to participate not only for their mental health, but also for their food access needs,” Machnica said. “That’s why the theme of the Food as Medicine Symposium this year is ‘a bridge to health.’

“Something like all but 8% of your health happens outside the hospital walls, so what are we doing in the community to make that better?”

A bridge to health

BNMC Inc. will host its second annual Food as Medicine Symposium next week.

When: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday Oct. 13

Where: Online and at the University of Buffalo Center of Excellence in Bioinformatics and Life Sciences, 701 Ellicott St., Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus.

Keynote speaker: Dr. Dariush Mozaffarian, dean for policy at the Tufts University Friedman School of Nutrition Science & Policy in Boston. He will talk about food justice, food equity and how Medicare and Medicaid are using food as medicine practices.

Program: National and regional experts will discuss the latest food as medicine policies, programs, and research during presentations – including a Farm to Fork cooking demonstration – panels and breakout sessions. A networking event and vendor fair follow.

Cost: $30. Learn more and register in the Upcoming Events section at bnmc.org.