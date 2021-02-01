AML RightSource ready to grow at Seneca One tower

Two more prominent tenants are taking up space at Seneca One tower, enhancing Douglas Development Corp.'s downtown Buffalo complex as a technology hub.

AML RightSource is preparing to move into the 38-story tower, and has robust growth plans for its new home.

The company will leave the Larkin Center of Commerce for the 27th floor of the revived downtown tower. The move is expected to happen late in the second quarter, said Frank Ewing, AML RightSource's CEO.

“It’s really exciting to see the community respond on so many levels to the work we’re doing at Seneca One and in the city of Buffalo," said Douglas Jemal, founder and president of Douglas Development. "This is only the beginning of reshaping a living, working, 24/7 downtown.”

Meanwhile, Personal Computers Inc.(PCI) has signed a long-term lease for 11,000 square feet of space, taking up just over half of the 30th floor. It's expected to take up occupancy in the second quarter.

The company is the region's leading Internet technologies firm that specializes in developing original technology solutions for businesses.