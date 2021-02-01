AML RightSource ready to grow at Seneca One tower

Two more prominent tenants are taking up space at Seneca One tower, enhancing Douglas Development Corp.'s downtown Buffalo complex as a technology hub.
AML RightSource is preparing to move into the 38-story tower, and has robust growth plans for its new home.
The company will leave the Larkin Center of Commerce for the 27th floor of the revived downtown tower. The move is expected to happen late in the second quarter, said Frank Ewing, AML RightSource's CEO.
“It’s really exciting to see the community respond on so many levels to the work we’re doing at Seneca One and in the city of Buffalo," said Douglas Jemal, founder and president of Douglas Development. "This is only the beginning of reshaping a living, working, 24/7 downtown.”
Meanwhile, Personal Computers Inc.(PCI) has signed a long-term lease for 11,000 square feet of space, taking up just over half of the 30th floor. It's expected to take up occupancy in the second quarter.
The company is the region's leading Internet technologies firm that specializes in developing original technology solutions for businesses.
“It’s exciting to see interest in Seneca One and the City of Buffalo," said Kyle Ciminelli, executive managing director of Newmark Ciminelli, the brokerage group at Ciminelli Real Estate Corp., which handles leasing for the tower and negotiated both leases. "It’s a testament to the work of Douglas Development at Seneca One, and the investment the business community continues to make in the City of Buffalo.”
Together with 11 tower floors and two base levels by M&T Bank Corp. for its technology hub - along with 115 apartments and other previously announced tenants like 43North - that means that most of the 1.2-million-square-foot formerly vacant office complex is now occupied or at least spoken for.
Only 220,000 square feet of commercial space remains available, including floors 25 and 31-38, plus 40,000 square feet on the mezzanine level of the southeast addition, next to the parking ramp on Exchange Street.
All told, according to Newmark Ciminelli, the downtown Buffalo office market absorbed 523,000 square feet of vacant space last year, bringing the vacancy rate down from 17.8% at the end of 2019 to 13.9% a month ago.
AML RightSource, which helps banks and other companies spot illicit financial transactions, has about 100 employees in Buffalo and plans to grow that total to about 175 employees within 18 months, Ewing said.
The Cleveland-based company expanded to Buffalo nearly two years ago. Last fall, Gridiron Capital bought the business from Clarion Capital Partners.
For Ewing, moving the Buffalo operations into Seneca One will be a throwback. The Utica native started his career in that building in 2002, with HSBC Bank USA. After a period of dormancy, the tower has undergone a revival since developer Douglas Jemal acquired it.
"I have always had fond memories of that building," Ewing said. "When I got to see everything that Douglas was doing, not just with Seneca One but part of the downtown renaissance that he's helping build, I thought it was important for us to be supportive of that and to be part of that."
Ewing said it also made strategic sense for AML RightSource to move into a building where technology is a focus. The complex is anchored by the tech hub that M&T Bank is establishing there, and other tech tenants are moving in, too.
Across North America, AML RightSource's 1,200 employees are working from home. Ewing said the company will proceed with caution about bringing employees back to its offices, including at Seneca One.
"Our sense is that when our clients start to bring people back to the office, we'll follow suit," he said.
