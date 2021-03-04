 Skip to main content
AML RightSource acquires U.K. firm
AML RightSource, a Cleveland-based company with about 100 employees in Buffalo, has acquired Arachnys Information Services.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Arachnys, based in the United Kingdom, provides anti-money laundering and "know your customer" technology to customers around the world.

AML RightSource is preparing to move its Buffalo operations from Larkvinville to Seneca One tower, and plans to grow the size of its local workforce to 175 people within 18 months.

Matt Glynn

