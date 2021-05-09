Amid rising city shootings, one man's death galvanizes Erie County Legislature chairwoman and her thoughts on leadership

Baskin isn't blind to that reality.

"I am often criticized for being a chairperson who is very confrontational on the floor," she said. "That's no secret. The chairperson, traditionally, is someone who focuses on order of the meeting and keeping the body unified for greater good of government. But before I'm chairperson, I'm the representative of District Two. I have to be the voice of the people who elected me."

For Baskin, whose family is related to Johnnie B. Wiley, a well-known advocate for East Side youth services whose name adorns a sports facility in Masten Park, Robinson's death is the first violent death in her extended family, she said. Robinson, 38, leaves behind a 13-year-old daughter, whose mother had previously died at a young age.

Baskin links her cousin's murder to institutionalized policies like redlining, which created neighborhoods that were designed to be marginalized, poor and forgotten. By the time children in these neglected neighborhoods reach ages 6 and 7, Baskin said, they have seen enough trauma from birth to lose faith in their ability to lead a good and fulfilling life.