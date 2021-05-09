Amid rising city shootings, one man's death galvanizes Erie County Legislature chairwoman and her thoughts on leadership

April Baskin's childhood friend and cousin was gunned down outside her district office two weeks ago, on her birthday.
The chairwoman of the Erie County Legislature didn't tell her colleagues for more than a week. Other Black residents in this community have lost more family members and loved ones to street violence than she had. She didn't want more attention, more pity, more caring because of who she was.
"I'm not special," she said.
But tears filled her eyes as she recounted the story this week. Marcques Robinson lived across the street from where she worked. She should have made more time for him, she said.
"He took time to say happy birthday to me," she said, "and I didn't even know it until two days later, and he was dead."
Baskin is not the only person to lose a loved one to gun violence. More than 100 people have been wounded or killed due to city gun violence since the start of the year. That is more than double what the city saw to this point last year.
Thirty-one people were shot in April, bringing the total since the start of January to 103, according to Buffalo Police Department statistics. That's the number of people both wounded and killed in shootings.
Robinson was one of 10 killings last month alone. Year to date, Buffalo homicides are up 47% compared to the same period in 2020.
For Baskin, her cousin's death has led her to recommit her leadership to focusing on the plight of the people living in her district. Last week, she decided to adjourn a County Legislature session in memory of Robinson, shocking her fellow legislators with the news that he had been shot to death in her district office neighborhood.
"My continued existence as an elected official will now be in the name of my cousin," she said later. "I was already here to represent marginalized communities ... but now it's very, very personal."
From joy to tragedy
Baskin and Robinson were first cousins born two months apart. Robinson attended West Hertel Academy and Seneca High School. As children, he and Baskin played hide-and-seek until darkness fell. They spent summers walking together to the closest public school offering free lunches.
But Baskin didn't walk with Robinson as childhood transitioned to adulthood. Between her commitments to the 11-member legislative body and the needs of her family, she regrets she didn't know more about the man her cousin grew up to be even though he occasionally dropped in on her.
The day Robinson was shot to death, he had sent Baskin a Facebook note saying, "Happy birthday, cuz." Baskin, meanwhile, had spent the day preparing for her annual birthday fundraiser, an early evening Zoom and drive-through event this year.
She celebrated with cake and champagne. About 50 friends and supporters joined the Zoom event.
Her father called an hour later with the news that her cousin had been shot. Robinson had stopped to get gas at the station on Delavan Avenue and Grider Street. From what Baskin understands, a car was parked on the nearby cross street, waiting. A shooter got out of the car, found Robinson and fired multiple rounds into him.
Her district office staff saw and heard the police commotion but didn't realize what had happened until Baskin called and told them. Buffalo police have called Robinson's death a targeted killing.
His funeral was held Thursday at True Bethel Baptist Church.
One death of many
In an average year, over the past decade, the number of city homicides for the first four months is 12, according to a Buffalo News analysis of police department data.
But this year, there have been 28. Twenty-five homicides have been shootings.
Of the 28 homicide cases, only four so far have resulted in arrests, and another was a murder-suicide.
Robinson's case is among the cases in which the hunt for the killer is unresolved.
Baskin said she has been getting updates on the status of the investigation. She wants the people who killed her cousin to be held accountable, she said, but more than that, she wants more elected leaders to work toward fixing a failure of society that results in this kind of crime.
Baskin struggled to translate her passion for that idea. She said the anger she feels isn't toward the people who killed her cousin, but the hopeless and oppressive environment that allows so many neighborhood killings and deaths to flourish.
"This crime against my family is the consequence of every person who has had the opportunity to make equitable change, but for the sake of their own advancement, or lack of immediate benefit to their own lives, remain silent," she wrote in a follow-up note to The Buffalo News.
Political friction
That kind of frustration has shaped Baskin in her leadership role.
She had been a political newcomer when she was elected as 2nd District legislator in Buffalo in November 2017. Her rise through the leadership ranks was record-breaking. She was named majority leader in January 2018. In April 2019, at 36, she became the youngest person to gain the chairmanship and the only first-term legislator to ascend to the top spot.
But that rise hasn't been without difficulties.
Aside from breeding some resentment from more veteran Democratic legislators leapfrogged by Baskin's rise, Baskin also has engaged in arguments with Minority Leader Joseph Lorigo and aggravated other members of the Republican-supported caucus. None of the minority caucus legislators supported Baskin as chairwoman in January, despite some offering her support in previous years. Neither does she have even support from her own Democratic colleagues.
Baskin isn't blind to that reality.
"I am often criticized for being a chairperson who is very confrontational on the floor," she said. "That's no secret. The chairperson, traditionally, is someone who focuses on order of the meeting and keeping the body unified for greater good of government. But before I'm chairperson, I'm the representative of District Two. I have to be the voice of the people who elected me."
For Baskin, whose family is related to Johnnie B. Wiley, a well-known advocate for East Side youth services whose name adorns a sports facility in Masten Park, Robinson's death is the first violent death in her extended family, she said. Robinson, 38, leaves behind a 13-year-old daughter, whose mother had previously died at a young age.
Baskin links her cousin's murder to institutionalized policies like redlining, which created neighborhoods that were designed to be marginalized, poor and forgotten. By the time children in these neglected neighborhoods reach ages 6 and 7, Baskin said, they have seen enough trauma from birth to lose faith in their ability to lead a good and fulfilling life.
"The results of that are people who grow up in those communities feeling like the only way to matter, the only way to have dignity, the only way to have power, is to pick up a gun and take it," she said. "I should feel like, 'Who did this to my cousin? I want somebody to be accountable.' But I just want to go to work even more and tell people to be intellectually honest."
For as little as she saw Robinson over the past year, Baskin knows he would have supported that.
Before the closing of her district office due to the coronavirus health crisis, Robinson never failed to express his pride in Baskin whenever he saw her. He would occasionally wander into her district office with ideas on what could make things better.
The last time Baskin saw Robinson was last summer. He was driving by her office and pulled over.
"He just stuck his hand out the window, waved at me and smiled and said, 'I love you, cuz. I'm proud of you.' "