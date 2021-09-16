Amid protests, fear and rising sales, Buffalo's 'radical bookstore' plans to expand

A T-shirt on the wall calls for "Justice for the Buffalo Five" – a group of Black men convicted as teenagers of murdering a white man in 1976.
A poster celebrates the Black Panther Party. A large wall hanging shows Cuban revolutionary Che Guevara.
Burning Books, Buffalo's lone "radical" bookstore, has been a presence on the West Side since opening 10 years ago. Now the bookstore's proprietors want to triple the store's 628-square-foot space with sales rising following George Floyd's May 2020 murder and heightened concern about white supremacy and far-right groups.
The planned expansion comes as independent booksellers, locally and across the country, struggle to stay afloat.
"We're a radical bookstore that focuses on social justice issues and have a pretty highly curated selection, and there is a lot more material we'd like to bring in that we don't have the room for," said Theresa Baker, who purchased the building next door in the spring with husband Leslie James Pickering.
By combining the two buildings, Burning Books, located at 420 Connecticut St., seeks to double its retail capacity and add a dedicated events space for speakers, films, live performances and use by community groups.
"The time we live in has seen a continual ramping up of things like police brutality, the environmental crisis and attacks on reproductive health," Baker said. "As that happens, people become interested in reading and learning about what's being done now, and what's been done in the past that can inform our actions for the future."
A GoFundMe campaign with the goal of raising $150,000 launched last week on the bookstore's 10th anniversary. As of Monday, $3,628 had been received, with $2,020 donated by Martin Gugino.
Gugino, 76, came to prominence in June 2020 when he suffered a cracked skull after being shoved to the ground by two Buffalo police officers during a demonstration outside City Hall as police sought to enforce a curfew. A video of the incident drew international attention.
"Burning Books has been a center for the left," Gugino said. "They have meetings pretty regularly and bring in impressive people, plus they have just a crazy selection of books."
'No more room'
Baker said the bookstore is out of space after continuing to add additional wall shelves and shelving units on wheels.
"Every year we've been able to really increase what we could bring in here, but we're at a point where there is no more room," she said.
The bookstore also needs more storage space and room to fulfill online orders. Holding speaker events with the additional moveable shelves has proven a challenge that the new event space will rectify, Baker said.
The event space, expected to hold about 100 people, would be used during store hours since it wouldn't impede customers browsing the stacks. The event space will also make the bookstore more of a hub for political activity, she said.
"People come to us all the time about book clubs or using the space for community organizing meetings," Baker said. "Now we won't have to limit that usage until after we're closed."
The bookstore also carries a selection of children's, middle grade and young adult books.
"There's just been an explosion in kids literature that deal with all of these issues," Baker said. "It's a totally different ballgame from when we were kids, and even from when we opened 10 years ago."
Games, buttons, posters, calendars and other non-book items are also for sale.
Local architectural firm eco_logic STUDIO, which designed Buffalo Heritage Carousel's KeyBank Roundhouse at Canalside is designing the expanded bookstore.
Kevin Connors, a principal of the firm, said a fake gable will be removed from the front of the recently purchased building and given a brick facade to look more like a storefront.
Other changes to the expanded store call for a wraparound counter and accessible bathrooms.
Jonathon Welch, who owns Talking Leaves bookstore, welcomes Burning Books' expansion plans, even though he said they share a crossover of customers.
"There aren't a lot of political bookstores that are solely political, and I'm always happy to see that," Welch said. "I think on balance any community is richer the more bookstores there are, and especially if they are not all the same."
Former FBI target
Pickering's political activities have made him a target of the FBI over the years.
He was a spokesman almost 20 years ago for the press office of the Earth Liberation Front, a group responsible for arsons in the late 1990s and early 2000s at dozens of businesses, including timber companies, car dealerships and slaughterhouses it believed were harming animals and the environment.
The Southern Poverty Law Center considered the ELF an "eco-terrorist organization" responsible for over $30 million in property damage.
Pickering has said he was never involved in the organization's illegal activities.
After leaving the ELF, Pickering found himself the target of government surveillance. The FBI interviewed his associates. Grand jury subpoenas sought his records. And the U.S. Postal Service monitored his mail.
The FBI acknowledged in federal court in 2012 that it asked the U.S. Postal Inspection Service to track Pickering's mail.
In 2013, Pickering's attorney, Michael Kuzma, filed a federal suit seeking information from the FBI under the Freedom of Information Act.
Pickering said the FBI has acknowledged there are over 30,000 pages related to him concerning over three dozen investigations in which he's mentioned dating back to 1996. Only a small number have been released.
Pickering said the files revealed the investigation of Burning Books closed in early 2014.
"The case is still pending, we're still fighting to pry lose these records from the FBI," Kuzma said.
