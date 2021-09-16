Amid protests, fear and rising sales, Buffalo's 'radical bookstore' plans to expand

"People come to us all the time about book clubs or using the space for community organizing meetings," Baker said. "Now we won't have to limit that usage until after we're closed."

The bookstore also carries a selection of children's, middle grade and young adult books.

"There's just been an explosion in kids literature that deal with all of these issues," Baker said. "It's a totally different ballgame from when we were kids, and even from when we opened 10 years ago."

Games, buttons, posters, calendars and other non-book items are also for sale.

Local architectural firm eco_logic STUDIO, which designed Buffalo Heritage Carousel's KeyBank Roundhouse at Canalside is designing the expanded bookstore.

Kevin Connors, a principal of the firm, said a fake gable will be removed from the front of the recently purchased building and given a brick facade to look more like a storefront.

Other changes to the expanded store call for a wraparound counter and accessible bathrooms.

Jonathon Welch, who owns Talking Leaves bookstore, welcomes Burning Books' expansion plans, even though he said they share a crossover of customers.