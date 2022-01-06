Amid latest wave of Covid-19, the show will go on, just a little later

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra switched its performances of Mozart's opera "The Magic Flute" at Kleinhans Music Hall on Jan. 22 and 23 to other compositions by Mozart that don't involve singing.

Nickel City Opera's production of "Rigoletto" at Nichols Flickinger Center for the Performing Arts was supposed to take place Jan. 22 and 23. Renowned tenor Eric Fennel was scheduled to fly in from Germany to star in the performance. But the Buffalo-based opera company decided to postpone until June 25 and 26.

"Nobody wants to do it, but we had to," said spokeswoman Eileen Breen.

Road Less Traveled Productions postponed the opening date of one play, "Tribes" by Nina Raine, to March 3. "Breadcrumbs," by Jennifer Haley, originally scheduled March 3 through 27, was canceled from the 2021-2022 season.

Late Wednesday morning, Loraine O’Donnell, Executive Artistic Director of Kavinoky Theatre, sent out an email alerting patrons that their production of the play "The Lifespan of a Fact," which was supposed to open next week, has been rescheduled for June 10 to 26.

"We are postponing. It's all about safety for our audiences and our cast and crew, as much as we want to be back," she said.