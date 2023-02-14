ALBANY – On Jan. 9, the president of the state ironworkers union slammed Gov. Kathy Hochul and accused her of betraying organized labor.

At a Capitol press conference, Jimmy Mahoney described how Hochul had leaned heavily on labor to win election last year, while promising unions a “seat at the table."

But in late December, two months after pulling out a relatively narrow victory, Hochul selected Hector LaSalle to be the state’s chief judge of the Court of Appeals. Mahoney described his reaction to Hochul’s nomination as “apoplectic," claiming that LaSalle's record as a state appellate court judge was anti-labor.

Instead of a seat at the table, "she put us on the menu,” Mahoney told reporters in January. “The way it was rolled out was so unprofessional and backstabbing.”

Following the unusually harsh remarks, the erstwhile Hochul ally was reportedly disinvited from attending Hochul’s State of the State address on Jan. 10. A week later, organized labor played a crucial role in derailing LaSalle’s nomination.

Now, Hochul has introduced a state budget absent any language ensuring two of her major initiatives will employ unionized labor. That has sparked speculation in labor circles about the administration’s motives, and may generate further friction.

Hochul’s signature proposal this year is a plan to build 800,000 units of housing over the next decade. But it does not include any provisions ensuring union wages will be paid for the work.

To a degree, that breaks from precedent. Last year, Hochul introduced a plan, 485-w, incentivizing affordable housing construction in exchange for developer tax breaks. That plan had included minimum construction wages for developments in swaths of New York City.

Another key area of Hochul’s budget allows the New York Power Authority to develop, finance, construct and operate renewable energy projects, part of a Hochul plan to hit aggressive renewable production targets.

Hochul’s proposal, in ways, mirrors a bill that passed the State Senate last year, the Build Public Renewables Act. But pro-union elements of the Legislature’s bill are largely stripped from Hochul’s.

The omissions have sparked discussion within organized labor: Are they a form of retaliation over labor’s opposition to LaSalle, a negotiating tactic as Hochul seeks to revive his candidacy, a broader budget negotiating strategy – or a mere oversight?

“She releases a budget that completely ignores labor standards, and it leaves people wondering if it was payback for LaSalle, or, possibly, this might have been a blatant attempt to have stronger negotiating hand,” said one labor leader, who spoke on the condition of anonymity for fear of upsetting the governor.

There could also be policy reasons for the omissions. Building 800,000 units of housing, for instance, might be more attainable if language requiring the use of pricier, union labor is not included.

Asked about the omissions and whether they had any correlation to the LaSalle nomination fight, Hochul press secretary Hazel Crampton-Hays said that Hochul "is proud to partner with the hardworking men and women of organized labor to build the cleaner, greener and more affordable future New Yorkers deserve. As with any budget proposals, we look forward to working with the legislature on the final details."

Those questions about Hochul's budget come as LaSalle’s candidacy remains in flux. After the 19-member Senate Judiciary Committee voted down LaSalle’s nomination in mid-January, Hochul has refused to nominate someone else, and instead has considered suing the State Senate and forcing a vote by the full 63-member chamber.

On Feb. 9, Hochul was spared the politically difficult decision of whether to sue a body controlled by fellow Democrats: A Republican State Senator himself filed a lawsuit seeking to force a full Senate vote on LaSalle’s nomination.

Even if the lawsuit is successful, LaSalle’s prospects of winning a majority vote in the full Senate would be uncertain. In such a vote, Hochul would need to win over most of the moderate, pro-labor Democrats who have not publicly declared a position on his candidacy.

It is far from clear, however, that the LaSalle litigation will be resolved by the time the budget is due April 1.

Albany interest groups often believed that Hochul’s predecessor, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, used budget language and other means to attack political enemies. That had not been the impression of Hochul, who has generally sought comity with traditional Democratic allies that were Cuomo adversaries.

Hochul, who grew up in a union household, enjoyed broad labor support during her 2022 campaign for governor. In a post-election report, the head of the state Democratic Party, Jay Jacobs, wrote that, going forward, the state party’s “relationship with organized labor should be institutionalized.”

After Hochul announced LaSalle’s nomination on Dec. 22, a number of State Senate Democrats announced their opposition to her nominee. Still, on Dec. 31, Hochul signed a bill significantly raising state lawmakers’ salaries without extracting anything in return. That did not prevent leadership of the Democrat-led State Senate from then seeking to kill her chief judge nomination.

Labor opposition was a key influence upon Senate Democrats. At a Judiciary Committee hearing on Jan. 18, a number of Democratic senators who voted against LaSalle cited concern about his decision in a union-related case, Cablevision v. Communications of America District 1. Among the senators that voted against LaSalle was State Sen. Sean Ryan, a moderate Democrat from Buffalo, who enjoys a strong relationship with organized labor and spoke at length at the hearing about the Cablevision matter. LaSalle lost in that committee by the narrowest of margins, 10-9.

The early, vocal opponents of LaSalle included the New York City & Vicinity District Council of Carpenters. The more than 20,000 members have a keen interest in seeing the work from Hochul’s housing plan go to union labor. So would Mahoney’s union, the New York State Ironworkers District Council.

Hochul's office notes its affordable housing proposal last year did contain construction wage mandates, but did not pass either house of the Legislature. This year, Hochul is instead letting the Legislature take the lead on fashioning a plan.

Affordable housing is just one piece of Hochul's broader initiative to build 800,000 units, and Hochul's office did not say why the broader plan this year did not include construction wage mandates.

Another vocal LaSalle opponent was the United Auto Workers Region 9A. While its members would not directly benefit from state-built renewable energy projects, UAW strongly supports the Legislature’s bill ensuring those jobs would be held by union labor.

In a statement, UAW 9A regional director Brandon Mancilla said the Legislature's Build Public Renewables Act “is a gold standard for ‘Just Transition’ language,” referring to the concept of protecting worker livelihoods while transitioning from fossil fuels to sustainable energy.

“From seats for labor on NYPA's board and support for pre-apprenticeship programs, to ensuring that (Project Labor Agreements) and prevailing wage also apply to all contractors, BPRA is what labor language should look like in a climate bill,” Mancilla said.

Mancilla applauded Hochul “for including aspects” of the Build Public Renewables Act in her budget. But he said the labor standards in the Legislature’s bill are “nonexistent “ in Hochul’s proposal.

The Legislature’s bill required union labor be used by all contractors and subcontractors on the NYPA projects. Hochul’s proposed budget includes no such language.

The Legislature’s also bill creates a “just transition fund” for retraining workers affected by the law, administered in consultation with organized labor.

Hochul’s budget includes $25 million annually that would fund training programs to help prepare workers for employment in the renewable energy field. But it contains far less specific pro-labor language than the Legislature’s.

Hochul's office argues that existing state law already addresses prevailing wage requirements and "many" renewable projects that would be developed under the bill. Current law requires NYPA to pay prevailing wage for public works it builds, according to Hochul's office, and NYPA also requires contractors to pay prevailing wage for authority construction projects. Additionally, Hochul is proposing to create a first-in-the-nation "Office of Just Transition."

One oddity of the omissions: Hochul’s housing and clean energy plans could face stiff resistance in the Legislature if pro-union elements are not inserted during budget negotiations.

The Build Public Renewables Act had faced labor opposition until the strong pro-union language was added last year. Recently, unions such as the health care workers 1199 and the auto workers came out in support of the Legislature’s version.

At an Assembly hearing in July, the chair of the state International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Utility Labor Council called the Legislature’s bill language “exceptional,” but questioned whether it would really be signed into law in that form.

“We can't get stuck with the short end of the stick here,” said the union official, Pat Guidice.

The 15,000 members he represents work for utility companies impacted by the shift to renewable energy.

As for Hochul’s housing plan, it already faces opposition from communities resistant to the pace of development she wants to require, especially in suburbs.

Hochul’s budget does contain a number of measures favored by unions, including indexing the minimum wage to inflation, child care proposals and a public sector hiring initiative.

Asked about the omissions from Hochul’s budget, the president of the New York State AFL-CIO, Mario Cilento, said that Hochul’s budget proposal is “just the starting point of a long process.”

“But we have been clear from day one that our priority is ensuring appropriate labor standards apply in each of these proposals,” Cilento said. “We look forward to working with the Administration and the Legislature to ensure that any policy impacting working people enacted in the budget will have adequate protections to ensure that the State is creating and retaining good, family-sustaining jobs.