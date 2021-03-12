Amid growing calls for resignation, Cuomo says he won't step down

Amid a growing chorus of condemnation from powerful New York politicians and a pair of new exposes that painted his administration as a toxic workplace for young women, Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Friday had a simple response to those calling on him to resign over sexual harassment allegations:

No.

"I'm not going to resign. I was not elected by the politicians; I was elected by the people," Cuomo said Friday.

He repeatedly denied allegations that he sexually harassed multiple women.

"This is a political environment that we are operating on and politics is part of all of this," he said. "But I just will focus on my job. In the meantime, I want to make it clear that what is being alleged just did not happen. The last allegation is not true. And I have not had a sexual relationship that was inappropriate. Period."

Cuomo said he isn't going to quit in the midst of trying to vaccinate the population against the Covid-19 virus, an effort that is becoming more challenging after President Biden announced that states must make the vaccine eligible to all adults by May 1. That's about 15 million more people, Cuomo said Friday.

The state's budget is due in two weeks, too, he said.