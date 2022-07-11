Amid criticism, amended Common Council map tweaks reapportionment plan

The Common Council decided on Monday to allow at least a few more days for the public to review proposed changes to council district boundaries.

It will also give the Common Council more time to find out whether the body can accept and consider other boundary proposals at this point in the process, including one from the Our City Action Buffalo community group.

The group contends the redrawn boundaries developed by the city’s reapportionment commission do not take into account neighborhoods or promote racial fairness.

Our City Action Buffalo, a coalition of residents and community groups, says its boundaries preserve planning neighborhoods and create a more racially equitable city. It eliminates the Fillmore District, increases the size of the Ellicott District and creates a new district called Elmwood-Allentown.

But some say the group’s plan is essentially an example of gerrymandering, creating a new district, Elmwood-Allentown, whose younger and far more progressive voters are the kind who supported India Walton in Buffalo's primary last year. Walton is a leading voice in the Our City Action Buffalo a coalition.

That is not the case, said Russell Weaver, a geographer and volunteer with the group.

“We didn’t gerrymander anything. We just combined neighborhoods,” Weaver said. “The (Our City Action Buffalo) districts are drawn around planning neighborhoods. We just combined neighborhoods in a different way.”

The Council released an amended version Friday of the redrawn council boundaries developed by the city’s reapportionment commission. It includes some “minor changes” from the previous one, said Council President Darius G. Pridgen.

For instance, all of the SUNY Buffalo State would be in the Delaware District, whereas in an earlier proposal a portion of the college would have been in the Delaware District and the rest in the Niagara District, said Delaware Council Member Joel Feroleto.

“Instead of splitting the college in half, Joel felt strongly the college should be in one district,” said Niagara Council Member David A. Rivera.

The Lovejoy District was modified to include all of the Valley neighborhood, which is bounded by the Buffalo River, Van Rensselaer Street and the I-190. The Valley neighborhood is currently split between South and Lovejoy districts, said Lovejoy Council Member Bryan Bollman.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Also under the Council’s amended map, the South District has the highest population of white people, with 24,089, followed by Delaware District with 22,323 and the Niagara District with 13,720. Niagara also has the highest Hispanic population: 8,286.

Masten, University and Ellicott districts are home to the largest numbers of African Americans: 23,347; 18,970; and 17,950, respectively.

The Council had considered voting on the amended plan Tuesday, but on Monday, Rivera said the Council will give residents a few more days to review it and make sure the Council is properly following the law and the process.

“Certainly we want to make sure … that we dot the I’s and cross the T’s before it goes before the full Council” for a vote, Rivera said.

The city’s redistricting process and product has drawn increased criticism from hundreds of residents organized by Our City Action Buffalo, charging gerrymandering by the Council and contending the new district lines the Council will vote on do not take into account neighborhoods or promote racial fairness.

More than 100 people attended a June 28 public hearing on the commission’s maps. Critics said the process of crafting the redrawn boundaries was not transparent enough. And since the Council has until July 30 to approve the new map, more time should be spent gathering public feedback, they say.

The Council prepared to vote on the maps on July 1, but following a backlash, the vote was postponed.

Pridgen said Monday that part of the reason for the pause “was to be able to have the corporation counsel advise Council Members on whether the body would be able to accept additional maps at this point in the process.”

The corporation counsel will explain and define the law and the process during Tuesday’s meeting, Pridgen said.

Reapportionment happens once a decade based on the U.S. Census.

Buffalo’s population grew for the first time in 70 years to 278,349 residents in 2020 from 261,275 in 2010, according to the Census Bureau.

According to the Council, detailed notes and meeting minutes were filed with the Council for each of the commission’s four meetings from April 20 through May 17, and the public hearing on May 18.

The commission’s public hearing was posted on the Council’s social media channels four times inviting the public to attend. In addition, the commissioner streamed the public hearing live on Facebook and allowed guests to attend in person or access it remotely.

A city website page was created with draft maps, meeting minutes, a timeline and a form for public comments. The City Clerk’s office announced on June 14 the Council’s public hearing that was held Tuesday. A meeting notice announcing the meeting was sent to all media outlets on June 14, as well, and follow-up reminders were sent to the media.