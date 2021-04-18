Amid Covid-19 isolation, Niagara Falls walk helps people reconnect

It looked like a walk-a-thon of some sort Sunday afternoon – more than 100 people, many of them wearing matching fluorescent green T-shirts, heading down the Niagara Gorge Trail to Niagara Falls.

And in a sense it was, with a 5K route mapped out for the Wellness Walk, with the intention of enticing people to get some fresh air and exercise.

But the event was designed to do more than help people get some cardio in – it was intended to help people start to heal mentally and emotionally from the stress, isolation and loss brought by Covid-19.

“We thought getting out, getting folks together, was the first step in the healing process,” said Brian Archie, who helped organize the walk. “We have to come back to normalcy, little steps at a time.”

The walkers assembled outside of the Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center, where several community organizations and programs stood ready to provide information on a host of things, from a program for expectant mothers to mental health services.

“We’re all hurt and broken in some aspect from Covid,” Archie said. “Healing looks different for all of us.”

