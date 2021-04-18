Amid Covid-19 isolation, Niagara Falls walk helps people reconnect

It looked like a walk-a-thon of some sort Sunday afternoon – more than 100 people, many of them wearing matching fluorescent green T-shirts, heading down the Niagara Gorge Trail to Niagara Falls.
And in a sense it was, with a 5K route mapped out for the Wellness Walk, with the intention of enticing people to get some fresh air and exercise.
But the event was designed to do more than help people get some cardio in – it was intended to help people start to heal mentally and emotionally from the stress, isolation and loss brought by Covid-19.
“We thought getting out, getting folks together, was the first step in the healing process,” said Brian Archie, who helped organize the walk. “We have to come back to normalcy, little steps at a time.”
The walkers assembled outside of the Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center, where several community organizations and programs stood ready to provide information on a host of things, from a program for expectant mothers to mental health services.
“We’re all hurt and broken in some aspect from Covid,” Archie said. “Healing looks different for all of us.”
Support Local Journalism
His group, the Create a Healthier Niagara Falls Collaborative, wanted to help people connect with one another, as well as tap into services and support they might not otherwise be aware of. For instance, Niagara Falls residents can buy a membership to Reddy Bikeshare for just $1.
For many of the people walking, Sunday was the first chance they’ve had in months to see friends in person.
Marlece Haynes, who works for Travelers Insurance, has been working from home and her children have been learning remotely throughout the pandemic.
She has a small gym set up at home, so she’s been able to maintain an exercise routine, but she welcomed the chance to see many of her friends from St. Mark Open Door Baptist Church at the walk.
“Everybody’s been locked up due to Covid, so this is great,” she said.
Her church has been active over the past year tending to its members, delivering food and cooking meals for those in need, providing support and a sense of community. The women's group from her church has been holding book club sessions and other gatherings over Zoom, but it’s just not the same as seeing one another in person.
“When you think about all the things we’ve been through this year, it’s good just to get together,” said Cassandra Jackson, who also attends the church. “It definitely has been a long journey. People are ready to get out.”
“It feels wonderful,” she said, looking up at the sunny sky, “and on a day like today, it’s even better.”