The first cricket ground in Amherst officially opens Friday.

The semi-permanent cricket pitch made from gravel, sand and clay was installed by the Williamsville Central School District's grounds department behind Maple East Elementary School, between soccer and lacrosse fields, at 1500 Maple Road.

The Williamsville School Board last month approved a joint agreement with the Council of Heritage and Arts of India for the cricket pitch, board records show. The organization will reimburse the district its $6,900 expense to install the pitch and will cover the district's $2,500 annual cost to maintain the field.

The council will use the Maple East Cricket Ground for cricket league practices and matches through October. Their use of the field won't interfere with the use of adjoining fields for school gym classes or sports, the district stated.

The parties will review field use after a year and make any needed adjustments to the agreement.

CHAI is hosting a grand opening at 6 p.m. Friday. Invitees include Randhir Jaiswal, India's consul general in New York, and numerous Amherst-area officials.