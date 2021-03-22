Amherst traffic stop leads to arrest of three on drug, weapons charges

Amherst police reported Monday that they seized a significant quantity of narcotics Sunday after a traffic stop in the 3900 block of Sheridan Drive.

In addition to alleged powder cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, oxycodone, Xanax and marijuana, officers also seized $4,000 in cash. Additionally, one of the people in the stopped vehicle was allegedly found to be in possession of two 9mm handguns, including an Intratec TEC-9, according to police.

Charged with multiple counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell were Jonathan Sarcacina, 30, of Angola, Adrene Parks, 39, of Buffalo, and Dominic Edwards, 38, of Buffalo, who was additionally charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, police said.

