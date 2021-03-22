 Skip to main content
Amherst traffic stop leads to arrest of three on drug, weapons charges
Amherst traffic stop leads to arrest of three on drug, weapons charges

Amherst police reported Monday that they seized a significant quantity of narcotics Sunday after a traffic stop in the 3900 block of Sheridan Drive.

In addition to alleged powder cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, oxycodone, Xanax and marijuana, officers also seized $4,000 in cash. Additionally, one of the people in the stopped vehicle was allegedly found to be in possession of two 9mm handguns, including an Intratec TEC-9, according to police.

Charged with multiple counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell were Jonathan Sarcacina, 30, of Angola, Adrene Parks, 39, of Buffalo, and Dominic Edwards, 38, of Buffalo, who was additionally charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, police said.

