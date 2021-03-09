Amherst takes swing at boosting golf in the town

While new courses opened in surrounding communities in recent decades, golf in the Town of Amherst remained stuck in the rough.
But the massive planned Amherst Central Park project, which promises to reshape a large section of Amherst’s core, gives the town the chance to rethink what it can offer to draw in local golfers.
A $300 million development in Amherst that involves an unprecedented public/private land swap that could reshape a vast section of the town is one step closer to becoming reality.
In the first change coming to the town's aging municipal layouts, the Amherst Town Board on Monday voted to accept the proposal from Indigo Golf Partners to manage the town's Audubon Golf Course and its sister par 3 course and to help plot the future of golf in the region's most populated suburb.
"They had a really great vision for what golf might look like," said Richard Duquin, chair of Amherst's golf task force. "I'm looking forward to this year."
Town officials say they're trying to fill the hole left behind by Audubon's likely restructuring from an 18-hole to a nine-hole course. But it's still unclear whether – and where – the town would have an 18-hole layout, a prospect that worries some devoted Audubon golfers.
"In the long run, we may end up with a better golf landscape than we have today," said David Borchard, treasurer of the Audubon men's league. "But it could be a really long run."
The Audubon Golf Course is on borrowed time. Could a bland, rundown course tucked into northwest Amherst that didn't even open this year replace it?
The town has agreed to hire Indigo, formerly known as Billy Casper Golf, to manage its golf properties, including an outdoor driving range, all centered on Maple Road. Amherst also owns the nine-hole Oakwood Golf Course on Tonawanda Creek Road, which didn't open for the 2020 season and remains closed for the foreseeable future.
Indigo, now a subsidiary of industry powerhouse Troon, was one of five companies that responded to a request for qualifications last year. It is a three-year contract that can go up to five years, Supervisor Brian Kulpa said. The town now must reach a contract with Indigo.
Locally-based Value Golf had operated the town's courses and range since 2015. The company extended its contract with the town for 2020 but was not interested in continuing that relationship going forward, owner John Leising said.
"We were just tired," said Leising, who also runs Value Turf. "It was just too much."
Value Golf paid a set lease fee each year to the town. The company also made capital-improvement payments but, Borchard said, only a portion of this money was spent – on a handicapped-accessible golf cart at Audubon and a new ball-dispensing machine at the range.
Golfer John Grela said he hopes Indigo will win a commitment from the town to invest in the Audubon and par 3 courses, which need everything from new equipment to sand for the sand traps.
"I'm looking forward to them having a better relationship with Troon than they did with Value Turf," said Grela, a former vice president of the Audubon men's league.
Indigo will hire a general manager based in the town, Duquin said. Officials are discussing the rates for the coming season and hope they will remain the same as, or rise slightly above, the 2020 rates.
The new season will start some time next month, depending on weather and the extent of preparation required, Duquin said.
This could be Audubon's last season as an 18-hole course, depending on how quickly the Amherst Central Park project progresses. Under that plan, the town would take over the former Westwood Country Club, which closed in 2014, and transform the 170-acre property into a nature park with a theater complex.
"It's a remarkable scenario to get to this complicated of a transaction and have all the parts start to fill in," Amherst Supervisor Brian J. Kulpa said Wednesday.
In return, Westwood's owners, Mensch Capital Partners, would acquire land near the Northtown Center complex that includes sports fields and a portion of the Audubon course. The partners would construct commercial and residential buildings there.
The Audubon course could see new life as a nine-hole course, winding around a virtual golf center, along with replacement athletic fields. The nine-hole par 3 course would remain open and could receive a much-needed clean-up and investment in its physical plant.
"We're going to make it a really great par 3," Kulpa said.
The Audubon course has seen better days and the planned improvements could prove a draw to area golfers. The virtual golf center, for example, would be a Topgolf-branded venue that gives players the chance to hit micro-chipped balls at distant targets.
The nine-hole layout also would serve seniors and high school golfers who need somewhere to practice and compete.
However, Audubon regulars aren't happy with the prospect of losing the town's municipal 18-hole course. Some members of Audubon leagues have left for some of the new courses that opened in other communities.
"My suspicion is we'll just see an exodus of our members," Borchard said, wondering where the money to make significant improvements would come from.
Kulpa has said he wants to find a creative, cost-effective solution to the problem. A potential partnership with Glen Oak Golf Club – which is privately owned but open to the public – was discussed last year, but isn't on the table any more.
The supervisor has proposed expanding the now-unused Oakwood Golf Course from nine to 18 holes, but nothing is settled at this point. The town golf task force will work with Indigo to figure out what makes the most sense.
"All of that is something we have to work through," Kulpa said.