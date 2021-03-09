Amherst takes swing at boosting golf in the town

While new courses opened in surrounding communities in recent decades, golf in the Town of Amherst remained stuck in the rough.

But the massive planned Amherst Central Park project, which promises to reshape a large section of Amherst’s core, gives the town the chance to rethink what it can offer to draw in local golfers.

In the first change coming to the town's aging municipal layouts, the Amherst Town Board on Monday voted to accept the proposal from Indigo Golf Partners to manage the town's Audubon Golf Course and its sister par 3 course and to help plot the future of golf in the region's most populated suburb.

"They had a really great vision for what golf might look like," said Richard Duquin, chair of Amherst's golf task force. "I'm looking forward to this year."

Town officials say they're trying to fill the hole left behind by Audubon's likely restructuring from an 18-hole to a nine-hole course. But it's still unclear whether – and where – the town would have an 18-hole layout, a prospect that worries some devoted Audubon golfers.

"In the long run, we may end up with a better golf landscape than we have today," said David Borchard, treasurer of the Audubon men's league. "But it could be a really long run."

