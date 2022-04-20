Amherst, Sweet Home partner on community center in office park

A community center providing a range of services for children, families and seniors is expected to open in a northwest Amherst office park in September 2023, officials announced Wednesday.

The Northwest Amherst Community Center is a partnership between the town and the Sweet Home Central School District to bring recreational, counseling and child-care programming for generations of residents under one roof in a part of Amherst that has lacked such a venue.

The center will take over a vacant, 29,000-square-foot building in the Northpointe Commerce Park, with landlord Zaepfel Development performing the required renovations and building those costs into the lease payments for the town and district. Some initial services could begin as soon as this September, with the full slate of programming ready one year later.

"It's about enriching the lives of families," Amherst Supervisor Brian Kulpa said Wednesday at 220 Northpointe Parkway at a news conference attended by town and district representatives, including Sweet Home students.

Kulpa said Amherst and Sweet Home leaders for years have recognized the need in the northwest section of town for a community center providing activities and resources for children and their families. The area has a dense population and a higher poverty rate than other parts of Amherst, officials said.

Sweet Home, in particular, saw the need for a community center crystallize when the district had trouble finding space for a summer reading program for young students, according to the town.

Given a lack of land in northwest Amherst that's ready to develop, town and district officials turned their attention to opening the center in an existing building.

Zaepfel's structure at 220 Northpointe, north of North French Road and west of Sweet Home Road, previously was home to offices for Paychex and Delaware North, Kulpa said, but both companies have since vacated the space.

Kulpa said opening a community center in an office park is a "leap of faith," but he believes it will appeal to employees within the vast Northpointe Commerce Park who want services for their children near where they work.

The lease has an annual cost of $377,000, and the town and district have the ability to buy the center after 15 years.

Some of the money for the center will come from federal Community Development Block Grant program funds that covers the cost of providing services in low- and moderate-income communities, the town said. Additional funding will come from tax revenue generated from the UBMD medical building now under construction near Amherst's Northtown Center recreation complex.

The UBMD project in the Audubon neighborhood was a key, initial phase of the larger Amherst Central Park project that was intended to reshape a vast section of the town but has gone through numerous revisions over the years.

Zaepfel will begin retrofitting the space soon, with a gym area, outdoor play spaces and other renovations planned for the facility. There will be space for basketball, pickleball and volleyball as well as a fitness room.

The center also will have a large community meeting space, classrooms, smaller meeting rooms and office space.

The center will host after-school programs, child care and day camps; programs for seniors; support services for families; mental health and behavioral health counseling; and other services, officials said.

"This is a true result of a partnership between two government entities working together to make the lives of people in this neighborhood, and in this community, better," said Sweet Home Superintendent Michael Ginestre, who took his position in August and credited his predecessor, Anthony Day, for his work on the project.

The Sweet Home district also covers a portion of the Town of Tonawanda and residents of that neighborhood will be able to use the center's services as well, officials said.

Amherst and district officials are still seeking input on what services the public would like to see offered at the center. They will hold a pair of open houses at the future center: from 10 a.m. to noon May 14 and from 6 to 8 p.m. May 16. Anyone with questions or interest in working with center organizers can email nwacc@gmail.com.

