Amherst site runs out of Covid-19 test kits in first two hours
Test kit giveaway (copy)

The Harlem Road Community Center in Amherst quickly exhausted its supply of free Covid-19 at-home test kits Sunday morning. 

 Sharon Cantillon

The Town of Amherst, which began distributing free Covid-19 test kits at 9 a.m. Sunday at the Harlem Road Community Center, exhausted its supply in the first two hours and is advising residents to try another location. 

Erie County towns, cities and villages were each given a share of 40,000 Covid-19 at-home antigen test kits that they received from the county, based on population. Each box contains two tests, for a total of about 80,000 tests. The test kits were made available by the state.

By 10:53 a.m. Sunday, the Amherst Police Department announced that the Harlem Road site had run out of kits.

