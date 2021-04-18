Amherst set to promote veteran police captain to chief

Scott P. Chamberlin, a detective captain who has overseen investigative services and the training division for the Amherst Police Department, is poised to take over as its new police chief.
The Amherst Town Board is set to promote him on Monday. A 27-year veteran of the department, Chamberlin would replace John C. Askey, who retired effective April 3 after 14 years in the top job.
"I don't know that there is a more professional chief of police or department head in all of Western New York," Amherst Supervisor Brian J. Kulpa said.
"I'm thrilled," Chamberlin said in an interview Saturday. "It's just a wonderful opportunity to take over just a wonderful organization filled with great people. Chief Askey really left us in a good place. I'm just going to continue the traditions, and grow it where I can, and rely on the great people I have around me to, hopefully, make a difference."
The 52-year-old Cheektowaga native was one of three internal candidates who earned the highest scores on the civil service exam for Amherst police chief.
Town Board members in recent weeks conducted interviews with Chamberlin; Capt. Michael J. Camilleri, who oversees administration services; and Capt. Stephen J. McGonagle, a patrol division manager.
Supervisor Brian J. Kulpa had confidence any of the three would perform well as chief but, he said, "At the end of the day, Scott really captured the imagination and the minds of the board."
He cited Chamberlin's experience in intelligence-based policing and narcotics investigations and his interest in finding new ways to address financial and other cybercrimes and situations where officers must deal with people facing mental health crises.
Kulpa said the new chief also will put into place the recommendations of the police reform report that Amherst and other police departments across the state were required to produce.
Chamberlin is the son of former Cheektowaga Police Chief Bruce D. Chamberlin and the nephew of Richard Chamberlin, a retired Cheektowaga police captain. Scott Chamberlin said his step-grandfather, Kenneth Pickard, was the police officer – "there was only one" – in Jordan, a small village near Syracuse, before becoming an Onondaga County sheriff's deputy.
"It's just what the family does," the younger Chamberlin said.
Chamberlin is married with three teenage daughters. He earned an undergraduate degree at Canisius College and master's degree in public administration at Marist College.
He joined the Amherst Police Department in August 1994. He made lieutenant in 1999, serving as a patrol lieutenant and running field training for new officers, and was promoted to captain in 2009. He has served as a detective captain the past five years.
His recent duties have included operating the training division, running the field intelligence unit and helping to launch the department's body camera program for officers. Chamberlin also started a crisis intervention program that trains officers on how best to respond to, and de-escalate, situations involving an emotionally disturbed member of the public.
Chamberlin said he wants public engagement to remain a priority of Amherst police. Under Askey, the town opened a police training complex and community policing center in a former Harley-Davidson dealership in Eggertsville.
Chamberlin acknowledged relations among segments of the public and the police have frayed in recent years, with some in the community feeling they can't trust police and some officers feeling they don't have the support of the public.
Between 2009 and 2019, Buffalo police officers as a group got whiter, despite efforts to diversify the force.
Incidents such as the death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis have highlighted these tensions. Chamberlin said Amherst police officers can't control what happens elsewhere in the country but they can determine how they handle their own encounters with the public.
"We go out and do our job every day," he said, "and we treat people with dignity and respect and make a new friend every day. And that's the way the tide will turn."
Chamberlin said he believes the department treats people of every race fairly, pointing to surveys completed as part of the state's police reform program that didn't reveal significant concerns about biased policing in the town.
However, he did say he hopes to add more officers of color to an agency that, like many in Erie County's suburbs, is overwhelmingly white.
"We always want to increase the diversity of the department," said Chamberlin, who said civil service testing and residency requirements remain obstacles.