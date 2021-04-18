Amherst set to promote veteran police captain to chief

Chamberlin said he wants public engagement to remain a priority of Amherst police. Under Askey, the town opened a police training complex and community policing center in a former Harley-Davidson dealership in Eggertsville.

Chamberlin acknowledged relations among segments of the public and the police have frayed in recent years, with some in the community feeling they can't trust police and some officers feeling they don't have the support of the public.

Incidents such as the death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis have highlighted these tensions. Chamberlin said Amherst police officers can't control what happens elsewhere in the country but they can determine how they handle their own encounters with the public.

"We go out and do our job every day," he said, "and we treat people with dignity and respect and make a new friend every day. And that's the way the tide will turn."

Chamberlin said he believes the department treats people of every race fairly, pointing to surveys completed as part of the state's police reform program that didn't reveal significant concerns about biased policing in the town.

However, he did say he hopes to add more officers of color to an agency that, like many in Erie County's suburbs, is overwhelmingly white.