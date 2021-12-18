Amherst session to advise anyone at risk of losing their homes

The Town of Amherst and Belmont Housing Resources for WNY will hold an information session for homeowners who are behind on their property taxes or mortgage payments because of the financial effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and at risk of losing their residences.

The event is meant to help low- and moderate-income residents learn how to enroll in the $539 million New York State Homeowner Assistance Fund.

This program will begin accepting applications on Jan. 3, shortly before a moratorium on Covid-related residential evictions in the state is set to expire on Jan. 15.

People don't have to be Amherst residents to speak to a counselor at Monday's event about whether they qualify for the state fund.

The session takes place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Amherst Senior Center, 370 John James Audubon Parkway. No appointment is necessary and walk-ins are welcome.

For more information call 884-7791 or visit belmonthousingwny.org.

