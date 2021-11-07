Amherst Schools settle a CVA lawsuit but refuse to disclose details

• A former student who was friends in high school with one of the plaintiffs said in a sworn statement that sexual relationships between Koch and female students were “not a secret” to other students and that Koch’s “inappropriate behavior” was “open and obvious” to students. A second affidavit signer said Koch had attempted to kiss her when she was a high school senior and that he was “allowed to prey on students who were much younger” than him. Both affidavit signers also said that their high school friend, identified as Jane Doe in a lawsuit, told them at the time that she was having a sexual relationship with Koch. “I was not surprised when she confided this, because it seemed to be common knowledge among the student body,” one of the women said in her affidavit.