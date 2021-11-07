Amherst Schools settle a CVA lawsuit but refuse to disclose details

Amherst Central Schools have settled one of five Child Victims Act lawsuits that allege former assistant principal Jack Koch sexually abused students.
A plaintiff’s lawyer in the case declined to provide details about the settlement, citing a confidentiality agreement.
“The case is resolved. That’s all I can say to you. It was agreed between the parties that the settlement was to be confidential,” Niagara Falls attorney Paul Barr said.
A spokeswoman for the Amherst Central School District referred questions to attorney Julia Hilliker, who declined to comment on the amount of a settlement or to confirm that one had been reached, even though a stipulation of discontinuance was filed in Erie County State Supreme Court on Sept. 28, five weeks before the case was slated for trial.
Court papers suggested that the district was paying the settlement out of pocket.
In July, New York City attorney Diane Paolicelli wrote to Judge Deborah A. Chimes, stating Hilliker had asserted that no insurance policies were applicable in the case involving her unnamed client, who is identified only as PB-15 Doe throughout the court proceedings.
Barr and Paolicelli represented the plaintiff, who is 51 and lives in Fentress County, Tenn. The woman attended Amherst High School from 1984 to 1988 and alleged in court papers that she was abused starting in 1986 by Koch when he was employed as a school attendance officer. She was 16 when the alleged abuse began, court papers said. She said Koch gave her wine coolers and had sex with her in a motel. He also convinced her to give him oral sex at a stable where she kept her horse, according to court papers.
Koch began working in the district as a teacher’s aide in 1973 and was assistant principal and dean of students for several years until his retirement in 2007.
In a court deposition, Koch denied sexually abusing the plaintiff when she was in high school, but he admitted he dated and had sex with her shortly after she had graduated, when she was 18. Koch was 40 at the time.
Koch also admitted that he had sex with two additional former Amherst students after they left the school and were at least 18 years old.
The plaintiff PB-15 Doe said in her deposition that other staff at the high school “treated me like I was his girlfriend, like they knew.”
She recalled one of her teacher’s commenting on the fact that she wasn’t feeling well one day by saying, ‘Oh, that’s weird, Jack’s got a cold, too.’ And it was real condescending and demeaning and it would make me so uncomfortable,” she said. “And I remember thinking back then, ‘Does she have a relationship with him or something, and she’s like a disgruntled girlfriend?’ I mean, that’s the way it felt to me. It was 16, 17-year-old kid and the teacher was almost jealous of me.”
The father of plaintiff PB-15 Doe recalled in a deposition that Koch approached him in the 1980s at his home professing to love his daughter and admitting “that they had been seeing each other.” The man said Koch’s statements “blew my mind.”
“He looked, at that point in time, like me. He was about my age, balding, glasses. And just gushed over how much he loved (her) and said we should become buddies. He could take me fishing, we could have a beer and it devolved from there,” the man testified. “My attitude kind of hit the roof at that point.”
The plaintiff said she broke things off with Koch when she was away at college out of state.
Koch is accused by four other women in separate CVA lawsuits, all of which allege that the district knew or should have known that its employee was sexually abusing minor girls.
Court papers allege that Koch had a propensity for teenage girls that was well known among students and faculty at the high school.
Koch consistently denied in court papers that he did anything criminal or inappropriate with students. When plaintiffs’ attorneys questioned him about various instances of alleged abuse of minors, he often responded: “It never happened.”
Court papers allege high school administrators had ample notice about Koch, including:
• The brother of one of the plaintiffs testified in a deposition hearing that he called the school principal in the mid-1980s and told him Koch was having sex with his sister.
• In 1985, a former employee who was fired following accusations that he acted in an inappropriate sexual manner with two female students filed a grievance with the State Division of Human Rights alleging that Koch had similar incidents.
• Students mockingly awarded Koch “Cradle Robber of the Year” at an event for graduating seniors in 1982.
• A former student who was friends in high school with one of the plaintiffs said in a sworn statement that sexual relationships between Koch and female students were “not a secret” to other students and that Koch’s “inappropriate behavior” was “open and obvious” to students. A second affidavit signer said Koch had attempted to kiss her when she was a high school senior and that he was “allowed to prey on students who were much younger” than him. Both affidavit signers also said that their high school friend, identified as Jane Doe in a lawsuit, told them at the time that she was having a sexual relationship with Koch. “I was not surprised when she confided this, because it seemed to be common knowledge among the student body,” one of the women said in her affidavit.
• One of the plaintiffs recounted in a deposition that her science teacher saw her and Koch together at a marina, where she said she and Koch boarded Koch’s boat and had sex.
“The filings speak for themselves. We allege that the school had knowledge,” attorney Matthew Merson said.
Merson represents a 53-year-old California woman who accused Koch of molesting her on multiple occasions beginning in 1983, when she was 15. Jury selection in that case is slated for Dec. 1.
Two unresolved cases are on hold due to insurance-related issues.
One of the plaintiffs, PB-7 Doe, is a 55-year-old Erie County resident who accused Koch of abusing her in 1981, when she was 14 or 15 and after she had confided in him that she had been the victim of a sexual assault. The woman alleged that Koch offered one-on-one sex “lessons” so that she could enjoy sex better.
The other plaintiff, PB-18 Doe, is 56 and lives in Erie County. She alleged Koch began abusing her in 1981, when she was 16.
Bedivere, an insurance company with which the district had a policy in the 1980s, currently is in a state-ordered liquidation in Pennsylvania and has been placed into an ancillary receivership in New York State.
State Supreme Court Judge Verna L. Saunders in June barred any court proceedings involving Bedivere policies from moving forward for 180 days, until mid-December at the earliest.
But Paolicelli argued in a letter to Chimes that Saunders’ order does not apply to these cases, because the district had not found its Bedivere policy, and multiple other insurers, not Bedivere, likely were paying for the district’s defense.
Paolicelli also said it was unlikely Bedivere would end up paying anything, and the district was using the judge’s order as a “delay tactic.”
“Staying these cases because of a defunct insurer (Bedivere) who paid nothing towards the defense, and can be expected to pay nothing, is contrary to the interests of justice, and extremely prejudicial to my clients, who should not have to wait many months, if not years, for the Bedivere liquidation proceedings to conclude,” Paolicelli said.
Paolicelli also said that the two sides had been planning in the early part of the summer on going forward with private mediation or alternative dispute resolution on the cases.
Hilliker responded in court papers by saying that Bedivere has been participating in the defense of the district, and the district was entitled to the benefit of insurance.