Amherst prods developer to change plans as Station Twelve project languishes

"It is disappointing that we haven't seen more progress from them on this project," Baynes said.

L.L. Bean had signed a 10-year lease, effective Feb. 27, 2017, to build a 15,500-square-foot store on the site. The Maine-based retailer, popular for outdoor clothing and gear, was the second tenant identified and an early indication of WS' strategy to attract companies with a national or local following.

However, by May 2020, L.L. Bean had asked the town to withdraw its building permit for the Station Twelve site. A spokeswoman insisted L.L. Bean was not pulling out of the project, attributing it to a decision by the developer. But 11 months later, the company announced its Amherst store would move to The Boulevard.

The grand opening for the 15,000-square-foot store, located next to Barnes & Noble in the space formerly occupied by Party City and Dress Barn, is Friday. It's the seventh L.L. Bean shop in the state – the closest is in suburban Rochester – and will have about 70 workers, the company said.

"Well, it's not Station 12, but I am still happy that we were able to get this done. Welcome to Amherst, L.L. Bean," Kulpa tweeted Thursday.