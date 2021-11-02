Amherst prods developer to change plans as Station Twelve project languishes

On Friday, L.L. Bean will open its first Buffalo-area store in its second-choice location.
The retailer is holding the grand opening for its store in The Boulevard, Benderson Development Co.'s busy shopping center on Niagara Falls Boulevard near the I-290 interchange in Amherst.
Less than 2 miles to the south, L.L. Bean's original site, the former Northtown Plaza in Eggertsville, sits frozen in time. Construction at the property, now rebranded as Station Twelve, was delayed even before the Covid-19 pandemic struck. It came to a halt in March 2020 and there's no indication when, if ever, work there will resume.
L.L. Bean's move down the boulevard is the latest troubling signal for the Station Twelve project, and Amherst officials have grown increasingly frustrated with the lack of progress at the site.
Supervisor Brian Kulpa has said the town won't renew WS Development's building permits when they expire in the coming months. In an effort to jump-start work at the gateway parcel in the town, Kulpa in recent weeks has pressed the Massachusetts-based developer to shift from a retail focus to a mixture of business and residential development in partnership with local builders.
"I believe that they would be willing to work with other development partners to see that transformation take place," Kulpa said last week. "I personally don't care whether it's WS or another developer that gets the site moving again."
WS Development representatives declined to answer specific questions about the status of Station Twelve, where the only business now in operation is a Whole Foods Market. Its Station Twelve website still lists L.L. Bean as a "key tenant."
But there is one indication the company hasn't given up on the project: It has applied for permission to start construction of a $5.3 million At Home-branded home goods store in an existing, empty commercial building on the property.
A.J. Baynes, president and CEO of the Amherst Chamber of Commerce, said it's "a promising sign that they're not looking to pull out of this area."
Station Twelve dates to 2015, when WS Development bought the Northtown Plaza for $18.5 million and slowly cleared out the tenants, opened the region's first-and-only Whole Foods store in 2017 and filed plans to construct a massive "lifestyle center."
Demolition finished in 2019 and work on six new buildings, meant to wrap around a public green, began late that year. Work had gotten well underway on three buildings when the pandemic paused construction 19 months ago. It remains on an indefinite hold.
A chain-link fence wraps around the property, where cinder-block walls, exposed structural steel and piles of gravel abound.
"It is disappointing that we haven't seen more progress from them on this project," Baynes said.
L.L. Bean had signed a 10-year lease, effective Feb. 27, 2017, to build a 15,500-square-foot store on the site. The Maine-based retailer, popular for outdoor clothing and gear, was the second tenant identified and an early indication of WS' strategy to attract companies with a national or local following.
However, by May 2020, L.L. Bean had asked the town to withdraw its building permit for the Station Twelve site. A spokeswoman insisted L.L. Bean was not pulling out of the project, attributing it to a decision by the developer. But 11 months later, the company announced its Amherst store would move to The Boulevard.
The grand opening for the 15,000-square-foot store, located next to Barnes & Noble in the space formerly occupied by Party City and Dress Barn, is Friday. It's the seventh L.L. Bean shop in the state – the closest is in suburban Rochester – and will have about 70 workers, the company said.
"Well, it's not Station 12, but I am still happy that we were able to get this done. Welcome to Amherst, L.L. Bean," Kulpa tweeted Thursday.
"It's a store that has a fan base," Baynes said, noting a friend texted him asking what he needed to do to be first in line, with his dog, when the L.L. Bean store opens.
With Station Twelve half-finished, Kulpa has gotten more aggressive in prodding WS Development to switch gears.
The major national developer typically focuses on retail and restaurants for its properties. However, bricks-and-mortar retail was struggling even before the pandemic battered this business sector.
"It is a viable piece of land," Kulpa said of the 18-acre site at Sheridan Drive and Eggert Road. "It's just not viable for the product they're offering."
Kulpa said the best, and perhaps only, way to salvage stagnant Station Twelve is for WS to work with local developers that have a background in constructing mixed-use buildings, with apartments on the upper levels and retail on the ground floor.
Kulpa said in recent weeks he discussed this idea with senior company management. He said WS Development didn't commit to the concept, which could require demolishing the unfinished structures on the site, but agreed to consider it.
WS Development wouldn't say whether it will alter its plans, nor whether it will restart construction at the main site in the spring.
"As you might imagine, Covid has presented unprecedented and unrelenting challenges," Brian T. Sciera, WS Development's senior vice president of leasing, said in a text message Wednesday. "Ground up retail development requires the stars to align during normal times. We are actively working on the project to see what we believe the market will support. We look forward to sharing plans as soon as feasible."
At least one local developer said he's potentially interested in working with WS.
"I'm keeping a close eye on it to see what happens there," Paul Bliss said. "I like the area, let's put it that way."
WS' permits for five of the buildings planned for the site were issued between November 2019 and February 2020 and expire between next month and the end of February, said Doug Gesel, Amherst's supervising code enforcement officer. WS Development paid $402,326 in permit fees.
It's not certain what the permits' expiration, as suggested by Kulpa, would mean for the project's near-term future. But WS Development has filed plans to renovate the former Northtown Business Center, on Sheridan Drive, the 80,600-square-foot building it plans to convert to the area's first At Home location.
The town's Building and Planning departments are reviewing plans that call for interior renovations, demolition of an outbuilding and exterior landscaping.
At Home and WS did not say when, pending town approval, work would begin or wrap up on the store.
This still leaves the fate of the larger Station Twelve site unsettled. Given the lengthy delay and retail downturn, is WS Development's original vision for the project dead?
"They haven't said that," Kulpa said. "In my opinion, it is."