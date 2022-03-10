Amherst police warn residents to avoid Travers Circle area after incident

Pedestrians are being advised to avoid the Travers Circle area in northwest Amherst while the Amherst Police Department responds to an unspecified incident.

The neighborhood is near the intersection of Niagara Falls Boulevard and East Robinson Road.

Police said the incident is contained, but residents will continue to see an increased presence in the area until the situation is resolved.

Meanwhile, the Sweet Home Central School District, sent an email to parents advising them that all Sweet Home buses are being released from their respective schools after receiving notice from the Amherst Police Department that the incident has been contained.

The district advises that students should arrive home about 20 to 30 minutes late from school on Thursday.

