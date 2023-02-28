Amherst Police Capt. Bruce A. Mann, a 32-year veteran of the force, died unexpectedly on Sunday, the department announced.

Mann, 55, died two days before his 56th birthday.

The Police Department shared the news on Twitter late Monday. A cause of death was not given.

Mann began his career with Amherst police in 1990 after graduating from the Erie County Law Enforcement Training Academy.

In 2004, Mann and his new partner, Chase, completed canine law enforcement training. He remained the department's K-9 officer until his promotion to detective in 2010.

He served as a member of the department's honor guard and oversaw its crime scene evidence team.

Mann later was promoted to lieutenant and, in 2021, to captain.

"He was a true professional who served his community with pride every day for over 32 years," the department said in its statement. "More importantly, he was a wonderful man and great friend who will be missed by everyone."

A list of survivors was not immediately available.