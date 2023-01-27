Amherst police arrest Buffalo man in Flint Road shooting

Amherst police announced Friday the arrest of a Buffalo man in connection with a shooting near UB North Campus that sent a man to Erie County Medical Center Jan. 24.

Daniel Wyatt, a 27-year-old East Utica Street resident, was arraigned in Amherst Town Court on charges of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, two counts of tampering with physical evidence, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and endangering the welfare of a child, police said. He was remanded to Erie County Holding Center with cash bail, law enforcement added.

About 4:20 a.m. Jan. 24, Amherst police responded to a call where they found a 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound at 42 Flint Road, just south of Maple Road. Red Roof PLUS+ University at Buffalo-Amherst is a hotel listed at the address.

The police investigation is ongoing, and anyone who witnessed the incident or can provide further details should call Amherst Police Department at 716-689-1311.