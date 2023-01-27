Amherst police arrest Buffalo man in Flint Road shooting

Amherst police announced Friday the arrest of a Buffalo man in connection with a shooting near UB North Campus that sent a man to Erie County Medical Center Jan. 24.
Daniel Wyatt, a 27-year-old East Utica Street resident, was arraigned in Amherst Town Court on charges of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, two counts of tampering with physical evidence, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and endangering the welfare of a child, police said. He was remanded to Erie County Holding Center with cash bail, law enforcement added.
Amherst police say they were called at 4:20 a.m. to a disturbance at 42 Flint Road, the address of the Red Roof Plus+ hotel, not far from the entrance to UB's North Campus.
About 4:20 a.m. Jan. 24, Amherst police responded to a call where they found a 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound at 42 Flint Road, just south of Maple Road.
The police investigation is ongoing, and anyone who witnessed the incident or can provide further details should call Amherst Police Department at 716-689-1311.
