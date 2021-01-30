Amherst opens weekly pop-up market at former gas station site

The Town of Amherst is bringing activity back to a long-vacant former site of a gas station in Eggertsville.
A pop-up market will operate each Saturday in February at what is now Gateway Park, at Niagara Falls Boulevard and Kenmore Avenue.
The "Market at Gateway Park" offers a rotating group of local businesses, vendors and food trucks, including: Cheesy Chick Café, KCafe Asian Fusion food truck, Fat Bob's Smokehouse food truck, Kornerstone Coffee, M&M Spicy Pickles and Hanzlian’s Sausage.
There's room for additional vendors and interested businesses are invited to call 716-631-7032. The town is waiving vendor fees for the market.
The outdoor market runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and all vendors and customers are required to wear masks and practice social distancing. A town tent will provide reusable bags, hand sanitizer and further details on its plans for the property.
The park is made up of two parcels, one purchased by the town and one acquired through eminent domain following a bitter standoff with the New York City billionaire who owned the former gas station property.