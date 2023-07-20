A federal prosecutor has recommended a nearly six-year prison sentence for Thomas Sibick, saying his repeated assaults against police officers "mark him as one of the most violent rioters who attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6."

In a new court filing, Assistant U.S. Attorney Kimberly L. Paschall called Sibick's behavior "unquestionably cruel" and deserving of a 71-month prison sentence.

As thousands of people swarmed around and in the Capitol, with some attacking and injuring police officers, the Amherst man's actions in the Lower West Terrace of the Capitol stood out for what happened to then-D.C. Police Officer Michael Fanone, the prosecutor said. When Fanone was dragged down Capitol steps into a mob of rioters, then tased, beaten with flagpoles and stripped of his gear, Sibick took Fanone's badge and radio, she said.

"Sibick was one of those rioters who not only witnessed the assault on Officer Fanone at close range but joined in by depriving him of at least one item he could have used to defend himself: his police radio," the prosecutor said.

Grabbing at Fanone as the officer struggled to survive and removing his badge and radio was "felonious conduct" that underscores Sibick's dangerousness, the prosecutor said.

Among the most violent Jan. 6, 2021, confrontations happened near at an entrance to the Capitol in the Lower West Terrace.

"Sibick was in the thick of that violence, working his way to the front of the mob to personally and forcefully contribute to it," Paschall said in her court filing.

Afterward, Sibick repeatedly lied to law enforcement officials about what happened to the badge and radio he stole, she said. He told the truth about the badge and radio only when he sensed his lie would be discovered.

"The fact that Sibick was willing to lie, on multiple occasions, to federal agents in the midst of one of the largest investigations in our nation’s history should cause grave concern," she said.

Sibick, 37, who initially faced 10 counts when indicted in April 2021, pleaded guilty in March to assaulting Fanone and stealing his badge and radio. He admitted to three charges in federal court in Washington: two counts of theft and a single count of assaulting, resisting or impeding an officer.

He is scheduled to be sentenced July 28 by U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson.

In a letter to the judge in October 2021, Sibick referred to Fanone, who suffered a minor heart attack and a traumatic brain injury in the attack. Fanone later resigned from the police force.

"I disagree with what occurred that fateful day, especially the trauma suffered by Officer Michael Fanone, it is without question unconscionable," he wrote the judge.

The new court filing recounts Sibick's actions minute-by-minute:

He made his way from the West Plaza to the inaugural platform of the Lower West Terrace and entered the tunnel at 3:08 p.m.

He swiftly moved toward the police line.

"The timing of Sibick’s entry is significant," the prosecutor said in her court filing. "Rioters inside the tunnel had just called for a 'shield wall,' comprised of stolen police riot shields, which they turned on the members of the beleaguered police line. It was then that Sibick rushed to the front, to add his weight to the pushing throng trying to enter the Capitol."

After a few minutes pushing at the front of the police line, Sibick turned around, moved to the mouth of the tunnel, and exited around 3:11 p.m.

A video posted on YouTube showed Sibick exiting the tunnel. In the video, an individual thanked Sibick for “his service” as he left the tunnel, and Sibick stated “Let’s go. Let me just get refreshed.”

Eight minutes later, at 3:19 p.m., "Sibick was refreshed enough to rejoin the fight," the prosecutor said. After Fanone was pulled into the crowd, Sibick robbed the officer of his radio and badge.

Sibick decided "to reach in and not only assault the officer, but take his lifeline to safety after these various assaults," according to the government's sentencing recommendation.

In September 2021, well before Sibick pleaded guilty, his lawyer said one video recording "seriously undercuts" the government’s case that Sibick charged in and intentionally assaulted and robbed the officer of his police badge and radio.

The recording shows Sibick before and briefly after his interaction with Fanone, defense lawyer Stephen F. Brennwald said in a court filing.

Brennwald said the video shows the contact between Sibick and the officer was very brief among the press of rioters' bodies and the officer’s body.

"The recording makes it appear more likely than not that the radio and the badge – as Mr. Sibick has claimed throughout – came off in his hand as he was reaching toward the officer to pull him to safety," Brennwald said in his court filing.

The prosecutor scoffed at the notion Sibick was trying to help Fanone.

Fanone’s body-worn camera showed Sibick taking the radio at 3:19 p.m.

By 3:21 p.m., Fanone had been brought back to the police line where other officers pulled him to safety. That's when Fanone then collapsed.

Sibick pressed the emergency call button on the radio approximately 18 minutes after stealing the radio and 16 minutes after Fanone was pulled to safety.

"In no scenario was Sibick attempting to raise assistance for the officer who had fallen victim to the riotous mob, as he later claimed to the FBI," according to the new filing.

While Sibick voluntarily returned the badge he buried in his backyard and surrendered himself when he was made aware of the warrant for his arrest, he initially repeatedly lied to law enforcement officials about what happened to the badge and radio he stole, and only told the truth when he felt that his lie would be discovered, according to prosecutors.

The prosecutors called his repeated lies to FBI agents about what he did with the stolen items a significant aggravated factor in his case.

Sibick’s criminal history also works against him, the prosecutor said.

He has six prior arrests, five of which resulted in a conviction.

Sibick was charged with aggravated harassment in New York in 2010 and convicted for failure to stop or respond for a police command in Utah in 2015.

"While none of these arrests or convictions involve serious violent felonies, they do belie a lack of respect for law enforcement and a reckless disregard for the well-being of others," according to the government's court filing.

The government cited the sentences given to Kyle Young and Albuquerque Head, considered the closest comparable defendants to Sibick.

Young assaulted officers in the tunnel by throwing a speaker and jabbing a pole toward the police line. Young also held a strobe light toward the police officers trying to fend off the rioters in the tunnel and handed a taser to another rioter, who eventually repeatedly applied the taser to the back of Fanone’s neck.

Young then assaulted Fanone by restraining his wrist and holding it away from his body during the attack on the officer amid chants to kill the officer with his own gun.

Young is serving 86 months in prison.

Head assaulted officers in the tunnel multiple times by striking the police line with a riot shield. He also used a shield to press his weight against police officers on the front line in an effort to forcibly push them back.

Fanone took the brunt of Head’s efforts. Head wrapped his arm around Fanone’s neck and yelled to his fellow rioters –“I’ve got one!”

Head dragged Fanone into the mob, and then restrained him as the crowd violently assaulted the officer, according to prosecutors.

Head was sentenced to 90 months.

"Like Young and Head, Sibick’s actions involved assaulting Officer Fanone on the Lower West Terrace, which resulted in serious injuries," the prosecutor said in her court filing. "However, Sibick’s role in the attack on officers in the tunnel and his assault on Officer Fanone himself was less injurious than Young and Head’s."

In addition to recommending 71 months in prison, the government is seeking three years of supervised release and at least $7,500 in restitution, plus however much the court determines Sibick should pay for Fanone's medical costs.