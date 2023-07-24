Hoping to avoid prison, an Amherst man who robbed a beaten police officer of his badge and radio amid the storming of the U.S. Capitol apologized in a letter to a federal judge and said a years-long misdiagnosis of his mental illness contributed to his actions on Jan. 6, 2021.

“If I had been diagnosed properly years ago I likely wouldn’t be in the situation I find myself today, and at the mercy of this court,” Thomas Sibick wrote to U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson.

The judge is scheduled to sentence Sibick on Friday in Washington.

A federal prosecutor last week recommended a nearly six-year prison sentence for Sibick, describing him as “one of the most violent rioters who attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6.”

The U.S. Probation Office has recommend a four-year prison sentence.

As thousands of people swarmed around and in the Capitol, with some attacking and injuring police officers, the Amherst man’s actions in the Lower West Terrace stood out for what happened to then-D.C. Police Officer Michael Fanone, said Assistant U.S. Attorney Kimberly L. Paschall in her court filing.

Fanone, who was dragged down Capitol steps into the mob of rioters, suffered a minor heart attack and a traumatic brain injury. He later resigned from the police force.

Sibick decided “to reach in and not only assault the officer, but take his lifeline to safety after these various assaults,” according to the government’s sentencing recommendation, referring to Fanone’s radio.

Sibick’s lawyer, however, said that while Sibick took Fanone’s badge and radio, he was not among those who dragged Fanone down Capitol steps and then tased him and beat him with flagpoles.

“Mr. Sibick’s two-second action in removing the badge and the radio, while illegal, happened so fast that it did not in any way add to the strain Officer Fanone was under during this entire event,” defense lawyer Stephen F. Brennwald said in a court filing. “The two items were simply quickly removed from whatever had attached them to the officer’s vest, and it is very likely that Fanone never even knew that it happened until later.”

Sibick, 37, pleaded guilty in March to two counts of theft and a single count of assaulting, resisting or impeding an officer.

The statute Sibick admitted violating uses several verbs – forcibly assaults, resists, opposes, impedes, intimidates or interferes – but only two apply to Sibick’s actions toward the officer on Jan. 6: impedes and interferes, Brennwald said.

Brennwald gave four reasons for asking the judge to sentence Sibick to home confinement instead of prison:

Sibick already served nearly eight months in a Washington jail under difficult circumstances.

His prescription medication – Adderall – aggravated his mental health rather than helped it.

He was simply caught up in “the testosterone-laden actions” of the crowd, with his illegal conduct “minor” compared to the punching and kicking from others who assaulted Fanone.

Sibick’s compelling letter to the judge shows he’s really sorry for his actions.

Sibick, who has been free on a personal recognizance bond with conditions, “is not in any way minimizing his actions, or denying responsibility for what he did,” Brennwald wrote in his sentencing recommendation, filed Friday. “What he did was criminal, and beyond the pale.”

But it did not remotely involve the same conduct committed by others, the lawyer said.

“He can no longer remain silent and go along with the false notion that has been repeatedly invoked in this case that he caused some general harm to Officer Fanone by ‘depriving him of his lifeline,’ ” Brennwald said. “That is just factually incorrect, even though what Sibick did in removing the items was illegal, wrong, and completely unacceptable.”

‘Officer Fanone, I am sorry!’

While some others charged in the Capitol riot have not expressed remorse, or else made perfunctory apologies, “Mr. Sibick, on the other hand, has been devastated by his actions that day, and expressed his remorse,” Brennwald said.

Sibick did so again in his latest letter to the judge

“The letter came straight from Mr. Sibick’s heart and mind,” Brennwald said, adding that he “has literally never read a letter that better demonstrates a defendant’s clarity of thought, as well as sorrow.”

Sibick’s letter cites his struggles, remorse, acceptance of his health issues and “the shame I have experienced and most importantly the forgiveness I ask of Officer Michael Fanone and this court for my wrongdoing.”

Sibick called the Jan. 6 riot “an attack on the institutions of our democracy and not as some would make you believe legitimate political discourse.”

“The attack was far from peaceful,” he wrote,” adding, “my actions played a role that will follow me for the rest of my life. I certainly broke the rules that day, an embarrassment to myself, my family and my nation.”

The trauma Fanone endured “is undeniably sickening!” Sibick wrote. “Watching the video of that vicious attack as he is unjustly pulled away from the police line, restrained, punched, and electroshocked makes me hurt.

“What transpired is inconceivable, yet there I was in a manic state not helping but contributing as I interfered with him after he had been tased by another individual,” Sibick said.

“I am confident that I never had any intent to harm Officer Fanone, unlike others who were combative and enraged with hate towards a human they did not know,” Sibick wrote. “If I could tell Officer Fanone how deeply sorry I was for impeding him from doing his job, I would. If I was able to give him a hug and make him understand the true nature of my character I would. Officer Fanone, I am sorry!”

Misdiagnosis and mania

When Sibick took Fanone’s badge and radio, he had taken Adderall, a drug prescribed to treat attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, Brennwald said.

But Sibick did not have ADHD, which he learned while in the custody for nearly eight months of the D.C. Department of Corrections.

The medical staff at the Correctional Treatment Facility diagnosed him as bipolar with personality disorder, according to his letter to the judge.

“This was news to me because the doctors I went to in the past classified me as having ADHD and always prescribed vast amounts of Adderall,” Sibick wrote.

“This misdiagnosis created a serious problem for Mr. Sibick because Adderall is contraindicated for people who suffer from Mr. Sibick’s condition, as it can, and did in Mr. Sibick’s case, cause that person to become manic, or aggravate any mania,” Brennwald said in his court filing.

“When Mr. Sibick grabbed Officer Fanone’s badge and radio, he had no idea that he was suffering from that particular mental disorder,” Brennwald said.

Brennwald said it is hard to know whether Sibick would have gone to Washington on that day but for his misdiagnosis.

“But there is no doubt that that medication severely and negatively impacted him throughout the day,” he said.

Mr. Sibick’s mania, and subsequent and sudden mood change, is evident in the Instagram video the government offered as a sentencing exhibit, Brennwald said.

The first part of the video shows the manic way Sibick was speaking. But later, Sibick’s voice is notably somber and subdued.

“There is no doubt, based on this evidence, that Mr. Sibick’s mental state played a central role in his actions on that day,” the lawyer said.

Sibick said he now is seeing a therapist and taking proper medication.

“People like me who suffer from complex mental illnesses merit your empathy,” Sibick wrote the judge. “Please have compassion and understanding while sentencing me.”

‘Tormented’ in jail

Sibick was arrested on March 14, 2021, and held until the judge released him to home confinement the following October.

While in custody, Sibick “suffered greatly” because he was in a jail unit with other Jan. 6 defendants, Brennwald said.

“Many of those defendants were rabid Trump supporters who insisted on the loyalty and allegiance of everyone in that unit,” the lawyer wrote. “This included nightly singing of the national anthem. Inmates were also angry because Mr. Sibick did not believe that the former president had won the 2020 election. This enraged the others in the unit.”

Because Sibick was a compliant prisoner, “some inmates thought that this meant that he was somehow in league with those guards, and was a rat,” Brennwald said.

No longer able to mentally cope with the stress, Sibick “begged the prison” to isolate him from other inmates and put him into administrative segregation.

Jan. 6 rioter from Amherst admits assaulting DC police officer and stealing badge and radio Thomas Sibick, who initially faced 10 counts when indicted in April 2021, admitted to three charges in federal court in Washington: two counts of theft and a single count of assaulting, resisting or impeding an officer.

“This would normally be the last place any prisoner would want to go,” Brennwald said. “But anything was better, in Mr. Sibick’s eyes, than being around idealistic zealots who mentally tormented him.”

Sibick spent about two months in “the hole” before he was released in October 2021. His two months there “was clearly breaking him mentally,” Brennwald said. Brennwald said he saw Sibick several times during the two months, and Sibick would cry during legal visits and say that he couldn’t take it anymore.

Due to the extremely harsh jail conditions, Sibick should be credited for at least twice the actual number of days he was incarcerated, Brennwald said, given his time in isolation and the remaining months under strict Covid protocols.

‘Bravado’ amid chaos

While some in the mob had prepared for a confrontation, others went there “to shout, scream, and protest the official results of the election,” Brennwald said. “And others were simply caught up in the testosterone-laden actions of the overall crowd, acting in ways they likely never thought they would. This included Mr. Sibick.”

The defense’s sentencing recommendation emphasized what Sibick did not do.

He did not enter the Capitol.

For a three minute-period, he stood outside the temporary tunnel that had been erected on the Lower West Terrace for the upcoming inauguration. He made his way toward the front of the group in the tunnel, then exited the tunnel fairly quickly after he and others were tear-gassed.

Prosecutors say Sibick rushed to the front, to add his weight to the pushing throng trying to enter the Capitol.

But Sibick denies being at the forefront of the group pushing against the police line.

Sibick admitted that he joined the rioters in the Lower West Terrace archway.

“But while he joined them by being present, he did not join them in exerting any effort to push up against the police line,” Brennwald said, adding some video recordings inside the tunnel show physical gaps between people at points in time, meaning that not everyone inside the tunnel was pushing.

None of the videos show Sibick confronting any police officers or pushing up against their bodies or shields inside the tunnel.

After the tear gas, Sibick retreated outside the tunnel, and while still in a manic phase, he did say, “Let’s go, let me get refreshed,” Brennwald said.

Eight minutes later, at 3:19 p.m., “Sibick was refreshed enough to rejoin the fight,” the prosecutor said.

He also said, “just got tear-gassed, but we’re going, baby, we’re going. We’re pushing forward now.”

“These statements were pure bravado,” Brennwald said.

Sibick never went back inside the tunnel.

“He was not among the crowd of people who threw flagpoles, stolen police shields, chairs, and other objects towards police officers,” Brennwald said. “While he did pose with a police shield at one point, that was after someone had literally handed him the shield and suggested that he be photographed holding the shield.

“He did, over a period of two seconds, reach out towards Officer Fanone, and for reasons still unknown to him, grab the officer’s badge and radio,” Brennwald said.

Rather than obtain a “trophy,” he threw the radio away and later buried the police shield in his parents’ back yard.

The prosecution’s contention that removing Fanone’s radio took away his “lifeline to safety” misrepresents the facts on the ground that afternoon, Brennwald said.

“Officer Fanone was surrounded by, or right next to, many officers when he was dragged out of the tunnel and into the crowd,” he said. “Other officers already knew that he needed help. They were unable to provide that help, however, because of the large size of the crowd in the tunnel.”