 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Amherst native Julie Pace promoted to top editor position at Associated Press
0 comments
top story

Amherst native Julie Pace promoted to top editor position at Associated Press

Support this work for $1 a month
Julie Pace, The Associated Press Washington Bureau Chief (copy)

Julie Pace at Lafayette Square near the White House in 2019.

 Nikki Kahn/Special to The News

Julie Pace has long been one of the most influential journalists in Washington.

Now, the Amherst native is one of the most powerful news leaders in the world.

Pace, a 39-year-old graduate of Amherst High School and former youth contributor to The Buffalo News, was named Wednesday as the executive editor and senior vice president of the Associated Press. That job positions her as the newsroom leader of the AP, the 175-year-old organization with journalists in more than 100 countries.

Among Pace’s primary initiatives will be integrating the AP’s efforts in various forms of journalism – text, photo, video, graphics and research. “We are in a position where we have an opportunity to really modernize our news report,” Pace said in an AP story announcing her promotion. “We have an opportunity to take all of the fantastic journalism that we do across formats and think of ways we can make it more digital-friendly, to make it more social-friendly.”

Pace, who has been the AP’s Washington bureau chief since 2017, replaces Sally Buzbee, who became executive editor of the Washington Post in June. A graduate of Amherst High School and Northwestern University, Pace joined the AP in 2007.

She initially worked as a video producer covering the Barack Obama-John McCain campaign, and was assigned to the White House in 2009. Pace later became chief White House correspondent, a job that placed her in the center of the front row during daily news briefings.

Jay Carney, Obama’s press secretary from 2011 to 2014, told The Buffalo News in a 2019 interview, “I didn’t always like everything she wrote, but we never had a problem with feeling ever that Julie wasn’t treating us fairly, or asking the wrong questions.”

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

For that same profile story on Pace, President Donald Trump’s first press secretary, Sean Spicer, told The News, “There’s a level of respect and professionalism that Julie exhibits that a lot of other reporters could learn a lot from.”

While some White House reporters – particularly during the Trump years – gained notoriety for sparring with White House officials or the president himself, Pace took a more even approach. She became known for asking direct questions and politely, but relentlessly, demanding answers. In one oft-replayed exchange with Trump in February 2017, she asked for “a yes or no answer” on whether his campaign advisers made contact with Russia during the election. Trump initially tiptoed around the question and said, “Look, look, look … How many times do I have to answer this question?”

Pace held firm: “Can you just say yes or no on it?”

“Russia is a ruse,” Trump finally said. “I have nothing to do with Russia.”

That was Trump’s first denial of Russia involvement, which was a major development in that story.

“She understands Washington,” CNN anchor John King, who often played that video on his show, told The News in 2019. “Washington is in her DNA.”

As a wire service, the AP provides stories to member news organizations – including The Buffalo News – in addition to publishing content on its own platforms. Over time, the AP has been less visible than other international news organizations – a dynamic that Pace has worked to change.

“We play this incredibly vital role in how people around the world get their information, and I think sometimes we don’t get enough credit for that,” said Pace, who regularly appears as an analyst on CNN, Fox and ABC. “There are millions – upwards of a billion people – who get news from the AP every day. There’s real power behind the work that we do.”

With reporting from the Associated Press.

0 comments

Tags

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The Julie Pace file: What others have to say about her
Local News

The Julie Pace file: What others have to say about her

  • Updated

Julie Pace Position: Washington bureau chief, The Associated Press Family: Pace lives in Washington with her husband Michael Ferenczy, a medical researcher and consultant who grew up in Hamburg, and their 10-month-old son Will. Her parents, Jim and Diane Pace, still live in Western New York. Her sister Jill, who is two years younger, is earning her Ph.D. from

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News