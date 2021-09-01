Amherst native Julie Pace promoted to top editor position at Associated Press

Julie Pace has long been one of the most influential journalists in Washington.

Now, the Amherst native is one of the most powerful news leaders in the world.

Pace, a 39-year-old graduate of Amherst High School and former youth contributor to The Buffalo News, was named Wednesday as the executive editor and senior vice president of the Associated Press. That job positions her as the newsroom leader of the AP, the 175-year-old organization with journalists in more than 100 countries.

Among Pace’s primary initiatives will be integrating the AP’s efforts in various forms of journalism – text, photo, video, graphics and research. “We are in a position where we have an opportunity to really modernize our news report,” Pace said in an AP story announcing her promotion. “We have an opportunity to take all of the fantastic journalism that we do across formats and think of ways we can make it more digital-friendly, to make it more social-friendly.”

Pace, who has been the AP’s Washington bureau chief since 2017, replaces Sally Buzbee, who became executive editor of the Washington Post in June. A graduate of Amherst High School and Northwestern University, Pace joined the AP in 2007.