Amherst native Julie Pace promoted to top editor position at Associated Press

Julie Pace has long been one of the most influential journalists in Washington.
Now, the Amherst native is one of the most powerful news leaders in the world.
Pace, a 39-year-old graduate of Amherst High School and former youth contributor to The Buffalo News, was named Wednesday as the executive editor and senior vice president of the Associated Press. That job positions her as the newsroom leader of the AP, the 175-year-old organization with journalists in more than 100 countries.
Among Pace’s primary initiatives will be integrating the AP’s efforts in various forms of journalism – text, photo, video, graphics and research. “We are in a position where we have an opportunity to really modernize our news report,” Pace said in an AP story announcing her promotion. “We have an opportunity to take all of the fantastic journalism that we do across formats and think of ways we can make it more digital-friendly, to make it more social-friendly.”
Pace, who has been the AP’s Washington bureau chief since 2017, replaces Sally Buzbee, who became executive editor of the Washington Post in June. A graduate of Amherst High School and Northwestern University, Pace joined the AP in 2007.
She initially worked as a video producer covering the Barack Obama-John McCain campaign, and was assigned to the White House in 2009. Pace later became chief White House correspondent, a job that placed her in the center of the front row during daily news briefings.
Jay Carney, Obama’s press secretary from 2011 to 2014, told The Buffalo News in a 2019 interview, “I didn’t always like everything she wrote, but we never had a problem with feeling ever that Julie wasn’t treating us fairly, or asking the wrong questions.”
Support Local Journalism
For that same profile story on Pace, President Donald Trump’s first press secretary, Sean Spicer, told The News, “There’s a level of respect and professionalism that Julie exhibits that a lot of other reporters could learn a lot from.”
While some White House reporters – particularly during the Trump years – gained notoriety for sparring with White House officials or the president himself, Pace took a more even approach. She became known for asking direct questions and politely, but relentlessly, demanding answers. In one oft-replayed exchange with Trump in February 2017, she asked for “a yes or no answer” on whether his campaign advisers made contact with Russia during the election. Trump initially tiptoed around the question and said, “Look, look, look … How many times do I have to answer this question?”
Pace held firm: “Can you just say yes or no on it?”
“Russia is a ruse,” Trump finally said. “I have nothing to do with Russia.”
That was Trump’s first denial of Russia involvement, which was a major development in that story.
“She understands Washington,” CNN anchor John King, who often played that video on his show, told The News in 2019. “Washington is in her DNA.”
As a wire service, the AP provides stories to member news organizations – including The Buffalo News – in addition to publishing content on its own platforms. Over time, the AP has been less visible than other international news organizations – a dynamic that Pace has worked to change.
“We play this incredibly vital role in how people around the world get their information, and I think sometimes we don’t get enough credit for that,” said Pace, who regularly appears as an analyst on CNN, Fox and ABC. “There are millions – upwards of a billion people – who get news from the AP every day. There’s real power behind the work that we do.”
With reporting from the Associated Press.