In the graphic novel "Soaring: A Story of Courage," Suneel Ram shares his joys, struggles and low points living with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a rare genetic disorder.

To tell his story, Ram, 26, of Amherst, spoke with Anthony Zuiker, the creator of the "CSI" television franchise, who turned Ram's accounts into the book.

The book is published by Zuiker Press, formed by Zuiker and his wife Michelle, a former elementary school teacher in Williamsville, and distributed by Simon & Schuster.

"I believe this book is crucial in spreading awareness about people living with Duchenne muscular dystrophy," Ram said. "Not many people are aware of the immense need for medical research for Duchenne's. We are on the cusp of new treatments being developed that could change the course of Duchenne muscular dystrophy, but only if there's enough public support.

"Although there is not a cure, I hope we will find one someday," he said.

Ram also hopes the book, which has been distributed to school districts throughout Western New York, will serve another purpose.

"I hope it will help other people understand what it's like to live with Duchenne's," he said.

Duchenne muscular dystrophy is a neuromuscular disorder characterized by a progressive weakening of the muscles. The disease, which only targets boys, makes it difficult to sleep and do tasks most take for granted, like dressing or going to the bathroom. The disease saps the strength to run and jump, and for many, as it progresses, the ability to walk.

Having the condition also means being unable to live independently.

The graphic novel, intended for young audiences, discusses Ram's early years when he was diagnosed with the disease, the isolation he felt being apart from other kids that continued into his teenage years, and how a motorized chair was both a blessing and a curse.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

Ram speaks lovingly about his parents and other family members. He describes the excitement he felt when his father taught him how to shave, the satisfaction of making his own birthday card for his stepmom and the thrill of riding with his stepfather in a rickety pontoon boat.

Ram musters the courage to talk to a college class about his disease, after a professor had been ill-informed. He writes a letter to a pharmaceutical company after his mom, a medical doctor, pushes for a clinical trial of a promising drug only for Ram to be deemed too old to participate. He doesn't know whether that letter made the difference, but the company reversed its decision.

Ram's story is the 10th book in a Zuiker Press series that the publishing couple started with the intention of sharing their son's struggle with autism. That graphic novel was written and ready to be distributed when the son said he didn't want it published. The couple decided to press on with other stories about difficult issues that impact young people's lives and, in the process, encourage public awareness.

Other novels have dealt with issues that include suicide, school shootings, bullying, divorce, racism and body image. The graphic novel format was chosen as a more attractive format for young readers.

Zuiker is best known as a television writer and producer. He has produced all five editions of the "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" series. His current "full-time job is writing 'CSI Vegas,'" he told The Buffalo News.

He said 5,000 copies of "Soaring: A Story of Courage" are being shipped free, including 200 for schools in every district in Western New York.

"Suneel's light shines through this book," Zuiker said. "It really is a story about courage. This is a young man who never complains. A young man who is funny and tough as nails. I love him to death."

Zuiker interviewed Ram for the book and wrote it in Ram's voice. Ram read the draft and offered suggestions. Zuiker then did a rewrite and provided an editorial script describing the visuals for the artist at Fantoons Animation Studios to draw.

The book was supported financially by Suneel's Light Foundation, founded in 2002 by Neera Gulati, Ram's mother. It supports the development of treatments and research leading to a cure for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, as well as efforts to reduce suffering and promote educational awareness.

Gulati remains optimistic. There is a next generation of promising therapies being created, she said, "and we feel they're going to be more effective."