Amherst man who 'eagerly and tenaciously' participated in Capitol attack now called 'scared'

Prosecutors say Thomas Sibick "enthusiastically participated" in the violent mob attack at the Capitol and then bragged about it on social media, a factor in their effort to place him in federal custody.
A court document filed Monday shows a photo the Amherst man posted of himself holding a riot shield "like a trophy," prosecutors said.
And a video taken during the Capitol attack shows him screaming into his camera, “Just got tear-gassed, but we’re going, baby, we’re going! We’re pushing forward now!”
Sibick faces charges of assaulting Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone, who was dragged down Capitol steps into the mob of rioters. Sibick has admitted to taking Fanone's badge and radio, burying the badge in his backyard, and then lying about it, according to court filings.
Thomas Sibick, who was identified via the officer's body cam footage, is the second arrest of a Western New Yorker allegedly involved in the Capitol riots.
Beyond the nature of the attack, prosecutors point to Sibick's criminal history, their evidence, and the danger they say he poses to the community as reasons why a federal judge Tuesday in Washington, D.C., should reverse a ruling from Friday, when Magistrate Judge H. Kenneth Schroeder Jr. in Buffalo released Sibick to home confinement in custody of his parents at their Amherst home.
But Sibick's public defenders in Buffalo say he "was no mastermind or organizer" of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, "nor a member of a violent organized gang that went to the Capitol to cause mayhem."
"He’s a scared man who according to the government’s own proffer turned over evidence he had buried in his backyard, hardly a dangerous mastermind," said Assistant Federal Public Defenders Alexander Anzalone and Timothy P. Murphy in their court filing Monday.
Prosecutors' court filing Monday described Sibick as a danger to the community.
"He eagerly and tenaciously participated in a violent mob bent on obstructing Congress from certifying the election results," said Assistant U.S. Attorneys Cara Gardner and Tara Ravindra in Washington, D.C. "His attempts to minimize, explain, and initially hide his conduct rather than taking full responsibility for what he did only exacerbates that danger."
Sibick’s criminal history includes six prior arrests, at least five of which resulted in a conviction, according to prosecutors. His prior arrests include one for second-degree aggravated harassment in New York in 2010 and a conviction for failure to stop or respond for a police command in Utah in 2015. The Utah arrest included a charge, later dismissed, for carrying a concealed loaded firearm.
The weight of the evidence also favors detention, the prosecutors said in their memo to Chief U.S. District Court Judge Beryl Howell in Washington, D.C.
"The evidence against Mr. Sibick is strong and compelling," the prosecutors wrote. "Multiple videos track Mr. Sibick’s actions that day, including a body-worn camera video of Mr. Sibick robbing (the officer) of his badge and radio. Mr. Sibick’s claims that he was trying to help (the officer) are unsubstantiated by the evidence. Rather, the evidence shows that Mr. Sibick proudly and eagerly participated in a violent riot and then forcibly robbed an officer who was in the midst of carrying out his duty to protect the Capitol."
In their response to the government's motion to reverse Schroeder's ruling, federal public defenders said Sibick does not present a threat to the community.
Sibick, 35, was living with his girlfriend in a residence he owns in Amherst at the time of his arrest, according to his public defenders. Before Sibick surrendered Friday, he was employed in a nursing home.
"The government attempts to paint the picture that Mr. Sibick is such a danger that the prosecution did everything it could to keep him in custody – but the defendant (pursuant to the magistrate’s order, of course) somehow snuck out," his public defenders said in their court filing. "Frankly, nothing could be further from the truth."
The government knew of Sibick’s whereabouts for almost two months before deciding to press charges, and its investigation ended weeks ago, according to the public defenders.
Sibick turned himself in. And the government had multiple opportunities to detain Mr. Sibick since it first learned of his involvement on Jan. 27, yet waited until Friday to seek to detain him, they said.
"If Mr. Sibick was such an ongoing danger to the community, why did the government allow him to remain free for so long and then permit him to surrender himself to authorities?" Anzalone and Murphy asked in their court reply. "The government’s response in this case stands in stark contrast to its approach in other cases in which it took immediate steps to detain and incapacitate individuals who it believed were leaders, organizers, or active planners of the riot. Mr. Sibick played no such role, so the government took its time investigating him, understanding that he was no longer a danger to the community."
No new facts have arisen since Schroeder released Sibick, and he has been "fully compliant with the conditions of his release and will appear, once again voluntarily, for court on Tuesday," Anzalone and Murphy said.
The public defenders said there is no evidence Sibick planned or led the attack on the Capitol, nor did he carry or use a weapon, wear a tactical vest, gas mask or helmet.
"His release pretrial does not present a continuing danger to the community," his public defenders say. "His alleged actions, if true, are certainly troubling and may even have constituted a danger that day. But that’s not the standard and he’s not permitted ... to be punished prior to trial for those actions."
Sibick faces charges of obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder; assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers or employees; knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; and taking from a person anything of value by force and violence or by intimidation.