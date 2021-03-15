Amherst man who 'eagerly and tenaciously' participated in Capitol attack now called 'scared'

In their response to the government's motion to reverse Schroeder's ruling, federal public defenders said Sibick does not present a threat to the community.

Sibick, 35, was living with his girlfriend in a residence he owns in Amherst at the time of his arrest, according to his public defenders. Before Sibick surrendered Friday, he was employed in a nursing home.

"The government attempts to paint the picture that Mr. Sibick is such a danger that the prosecution did everything it could to keep him in custody – but the defendant (pursuant to the magistrate’s order, of course) somehow snuck out," his public defenders said in their court filing. "Frankly, nothing could be further from the truth."

The government knew of Sibick’s whereabouts for almost two months before deciding to press charges, and its investigation ended weeks ago, according to the public defenders.

Sibick turned himself in. And the government had multiple opportunities to detain Mr. Sibick since it first learned of his involvement on Jan. 27, yet waited until Friday to seek to detain him, they said.