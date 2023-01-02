Amherst man who died in blizzard 'lived his life with a fierce purpose' to provide for family

Tom Hartnett and his friends would be playing in the yard of his family's home when his older brother, Tim, would come home from school.

Tim, a star basketball player who was 10 years older, would pick up a racquet and tennis balls and hit fly balls for Tom and his friends to snag.

At that time, in the early 1970s, Tom already looked up to Tim, who went on to play basketball at Canisius College.

"He was my idol," Tom Hartnett said.

Tim Hartnett was snowblowing the driveway of his Amherst home the morning of Dec. 25, in the wake of the monstrous blizzard, when he started feeling ill and went inside. A short time later, the 67-year-old collapsed and died, town police said.

It took authorities 4½ hours to retrieve his body because of weather conditions at the time, his brother said.

Tim Hartnett was one of at least 40 people in Erie and Niagara counties whose deaths were storm-related.

His Christmas morning death occurred on the birthdays of his twin daughters, Kelly and Kathleen, as well as his brother, Dennis.

Tim Hartnett took on many roles in his life, according to friends, family and coworkers. The most common was as a key supporter.

A father of four girls, he always was interested in the lives of others, including his nephews and nieces, said his brother Tom.

"He loved hearing their exploits," he said.

Upon her uncle's passing, Tom's oldest daughter called him "our biggest cheerleader," the brother said.

Tim and Gina Hartnett marked their 40th wedding anniversary in August. The following month, the entire family took a trip to Colorado, San Francisco and the Napa Valley, an "epic family vacation" to celebrate, said daughter Colleen Hartnett.

Her parents shared "such a wonderful love story," she said. "He loved my mom so much."

Known to friends as "Harts," her father remained close with a tight group of friends from Bishop Neumann High School. They called themselves "the Neumann Gang," she said.

Colleen's dad was her travel league basketball coach growing up. His talent and love of golf led him to win several golf tournaments.

Her father "lived his life with a fierce purpose" to provide for his family, creating closeness with dedication and dependability, his daughter said.

"I never saw another family as close as we were," she said.

Tim Hartnett recently marked his 45th year working for Noco Energy, said James D. Newman, company president, who considered him a brother figure.

"He was probably as big an advocate for Noco as we had at the company," Newman said.

Tim Hartnett started working for Noco after graduating from Canisius College. He met the brothers who co-founded the company – the late Donald and Reg Newman – when he worked as a caddy at the Country Club of Buffalo, James Newman said.

Newman started working summers at Noco gas stations. He described Hartnett, his first boss, as a consummate salesman, an ambassador for the company, extremely knowledgeable about company history and a great mentor to younger employees.

"He's going to be missed for a lot of reasons," Newman said.

Hartnett played basketball at Canisius for four years, and was on the varsity squad from the 1974-75 season through the 1976-77 season. For his senior season, he was listed on the roster as a 5-foot-11 guard.

Hartnett's late father, Donald, also played basketball at Canisius and is in the college's sports hall of fame.

Tim Hartnett was proud to play at the school because of that legacy, said Mike Walton, a teammate who helped recruit the younger Hartnett to Canisius while he played at Bishop Neumann.

Walton and Hartnett became good friends. Walton described his teammate as "a very, very sort of unassuming guy," who was always laughing and busting people's chops.

Hartnett was a good all-around player, he said.

"I think he thrived and survived on his will to be there," Walton said.

Tim Hartnett adored his wife and daughters, was easy to get along with, made people feel at ease and was a genuinely good person, said his brother, Tom.

A talented golfer – "he just lived for it," his brother said – Tim Hartnett always enjoyed athletics, ran multiple marathons and recently got into pickleball with his family.

At family gatherings, aware of the political leanings of those in attendance, he would regularly "just throw a little bait out there," according to his brother, and then "let things ferment" by taking a step back.

"He knew how to light that fuse," he said.

Hartnett also is survived by daughter, Kerry; sisters Mary Pat Brennan and Katie Callahan; and brother, James.

A Mass of Christian burial was held Saturday at St. Gregory the Great Church in Amherst.