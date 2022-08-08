Amherst man pleads guilty to lesser charge in hate crime case

Prosecutors have dropped a hate crime charge as part of an Amherst man's guilty plea to a misdemeanor in the high-profile case.

Christian McCaffrey last week pleaded guilty to second-degree aggravated harassment, according to court records and the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

He will be sentenced in October, but his attorney, Mark Sacha, said the judge in the case has agreed not to sentence McCaffrey to any jail time.

McCaffrey had been accused of a monthslong campaign of harassing phone calls, text messages and Snapchat messages directed against a Jewish acquaintance. McCaffrey, then 18 years old, was charged with a hate crime in December 2019.

Sacha, however, said there was no motivation that would qualify as a hate crime under state law. Instead, the attorney has insisted from the beginning, McCaffrey was mad that the victim, an acquaintance of his, had started dating McCaffrey's ex-girlfriend.

"This was a misuse of the hate crime statute," Sacha told The Buffalo News on Monday.

The victim's mother, Penny Myers, said the family is "deeply disappointed" the hate crime count was dropped because they believe the evidence clearly supported the charge.

She said McCaffrey's "true colors" came out in the harassing messages he sent her son and denied the case is simply a dispute between romantic rivals.

"Nobody threatens to murder someone, and their family, for several months if it's over a girl," said Myers, who at the time was serving as cantor of the region's largest synagogue, Temple Beth Zion, and has since received training as a rabbi.

The case drew intense local reaction, particularly in the Jewish community, because the victim's West Amherst home caught fire in a suspected arson in December 2019. No one was hurt in the incident.

McCaffrey never was charged in the suspected arson, which caused significant damage to the first floor of the home and frightened the victim's family.

However, in July 2020, a man identified as McCaffrey's half-brother, Dino Bruscia, was charged with arson. The case against Bruscia remains active.

