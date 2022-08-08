 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Amherst man pleads guilty to lesser charge in hate crime case

  • 0
Amherst Hate Crime Case Ends with Guilty Plea

Christian McCaffrey, 18, of Amherst, leaves Amherst Town Court in January 2020. He pleaded guilty last week to a misdemeanor harassment charge, but prosecutors dropped the hate crime charge he was facing for alleged anti-Semitic threats against a Jewish acquaintance dating back to 2019.

 John Hickey
Support this work for $1 a month

Prosecutors have dropped a hate crime charge as part of an Amherst man's guilty plea to a misdemeanor in the high-profile case.

Christian McCaffrey last week pleaded guilty to second-degree aggravated harassment, according to court records and the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

He will be sentenced in October, but his attorney, Mark Sacha, said the judge in the case has agreed not to sentence McCaffrey to any jail time.

McCaffrey had been accused of a monthslong campaign of harassing phone calls, text messages and Snapchat messages directed against a Jewish acquaintance. McCaffrey, then 18 years old, was charged with a hate crime in December 2019.

Sacha, however, said there was no motivation that would qualify as a hate crime under state law. Instead, the attorney has insisted from the beginning, McCaffrey was mad that the victim, an acquaintance of his, had started dating McCaffrey's ex-girlfriend.

People are also reading…

"This was a misuse of the hate crime statute," Sacha told The Buffalo News on Monday.

The victim's mother, Penny Myers, said the family is "deeply disappointed" the hate crime count was dropped because they believe the evidence clearly supported the charge.

She said McCaffrey's "true colors" came out in the harassing messages he sent her son and denied the case is simply a dispute between romantic rivals.

"Nobody threatens to murder someone, and their family, for several months if it's over a girl," said Myers, who at the time was serving as cantor of the region's largest synagogue, Temple Beth Zion, and has since received training as a rabbi.

The case drew intense local reaction, particularly in the Jewish community, because the victim's West Amherst home caught fire in a suspected arson in December 2019. No one was hurt in the incident.

McCaffrey never was charged in the suspected arson, which caused significant damage to the first floor of the home and frightened the victim's family.

However, in July 2020, a man identified as McCaffrey's half-brother, Dino Bruscia, was charged with arson. The case against Bruscia remains active.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.

0 Comments

Tags

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Amherst hate crime denied: 'It was over a girl'

Amherst hate crime denied: 'It was over a girl'

A relative of the Amherst man charged with harassing a Jewish acquaintance said it was a case of a falling out over a love interest and not a hate crime. Dean Bruscia said his half-brother, Christian McCaffrey, and the purported victim knew each other well from school and were good friends until the victim started dating McCaffrey’s ex-girlfriend. “This

Watch Now: Related Video

The annual March of the Penguins returns to San Francisco Zoo

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News