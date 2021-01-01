 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Amherst man drives car into five parked vehicles early Friday
0 comments

Amherst man drives car into five parked vehicles early Friday

Support this work for $1 a month

An Amherst man was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center early Friday after he drove his car into five other vehicles parked on Lafayette Avenue.

Buffalo police said Nicholas J. Mogavero was injured while driving west on Lafayette around 1 a.m. when his vehicle crashed into cars parked in the 300 block of the street.

A police report indicated that aggressive driving and unsafe speed appeared to be contributing factors in the crash, but Mogavero was not ticketed, according to the report.

The report redacted Mogavero’s age and address.

Mogavero was driving a 2019 Chevrolet passenger vehicle. The damaged vehicles included a 2020 Hyundai, a 2017 Chevrolet, a 2006 Hyundai and a 2015 Chrysler.

0 comments

Tags

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

My byline has run in the Ithaca Journal, USA Today, the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle and the New York Times. I have been a staff reporter at The Buffalo News since 2002 and currently am part of the watchdog team.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News