Amherst man drives car into five parked vehicles early Friday

An Amherst man was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center early Friday after he drove his car into five other vehicles parked on Lafayette Avenue.

Buffalo police said Nicholas J. Mogavero was injured while driving west on Lafayette around 1 a.m. when his vehicle crashed into cars parked in the 300 block of the street.

A police report indicated that aggressive driving and unsafe speed appeared to be contributing factors in the crash, but Mogavero was not ticketed, according to the report.

The report redacted Mogavero’s age and address.

Mogavero was driving a 2019 Chevrolet passenger vehicle. The damaged vehicles included a 2020 Hyundai, a 2017 Chevrolet, a 2006 Hyundai and a 2015 Chrysler.

