Amherst loses appeal of $750,000 injury award
Amherst loses appeal of $750,000 injury award

Amherst loses appeal of jury award

Clarence girls' golf coach Kori Grasha talks to her team before a match last fall against Williamsville East High School. The state Appellate Division, Fourth Department, recently upheld a nearly $750,000 jury award Grasha received for a 2011 motor vehicle crash involving a Town of Amherst pickup truck.

 James P. McCoy / Buffalo News

An Appellate Division ruling upheld a nearly $750,000 injury award against the Town of Amherst stemming from a motor vehicle accident a decade ago.

Kori Grasha, a teacher and girls' golf coach in Clarence schools, said she developed painful, daily headaches and required arthroscopic shoulder surgery following the three-vehicle, chain-reaction crash involving a town pickup truck that took place Jan. 31, 2011, on Wehrle Drive.

Grasha sued in 2012 and won a $748,663 award following a 2018 jury trial in State Supreme Court. She had reached a settlement with the insurance carrier for the third driver.

The town submitted evidence from a private investigator showing Grasha resuming her lifestyle and athletic pursuits, including golf and competitive running.

The town's appeal to the Appellate Division, Fourth Department, argued Grasha didn't present evidence supporting an award of this size. The town also objected to language used by Grasha's attorney in closing arguments.

But the court earlier this month rejected those arguments and upheld the award, ruling it wasn't excessive.

Town Attorney Stanley Sliwa said he will discuss with Town Board members whether to appeal this decision to the state's Court of Appeals.

