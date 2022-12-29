 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Amherst identifies 3 people who died due to blizzard

  • Updated
Blizzard 2022

Snow is moved by a front loader on Altruria Avenue on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Amherst police identified Thursday three people who died on Christmas due to the blizzard that has killed 40 people in the Buffalo region.  

The three are Timothy J. Hartnett, 67, of Village Green; Robert D. Coho, 73, of Parkhaven Drive; and Joan Ranke, 87, of Frankhauser Road, according to Lt. Patrick J. Mayer. 

Hartnett died at 9:31 a.m. Dec. 25 after he felt ill while snowblowing his driveway, went inside and collapsed, Amherst police said.  

Coho died at 1:09 p.m. after he collapsed while shoveling snow. He was shoveling snow with his wife when she went inside to warm up. Fifteen minutes later she went outside to check on her husband and found him face down and unresponsive in their driveway, Amherst police said.

Ranke was found dead in her house at 10:55 a.m. by Snyder Fire Department firefighters. 

Snyder firefighters had been unable to get to Ranke's house two days earlier when she called for help because the heavy snow made the roads impassable, Amherst police said. 

Ranke had called 911 on Dec. 23, saying she was not feeling well and was mixed up. 

Later that night, Ranke's daughter called Amherst police and fire departments and told them she believed they could wait until morning to check on her mother, police said.

On Christmas morning, Ranke's daughter requested rescue crews check on her mother because she was not able to reach her on the phone, police said. 

Trucks deposit snow at the Central Terminal during blizzard cleanup on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022.
