Amherst hires new economic development director
Amherst hires new economic development director

The Town of Amherst has hired an official who helped manage New York's efforts to boost the Western New York economy as its new director of economic development.

Angela Panaro Rossi, who was serving as Empire State Development's deputy regional director, will join the town as of May 17 at a salary of $125,000. The Town Board approved her appointment Monday.

She replaces Maggie Hamilton Winship, who had worked for Amherst since Brian J. Kulpa took over as town supervisor in January 2018. Winship left last month to join the Local Initiatives Support Corporation Western New York, where she handles real estate support.

Rossi has worked in Buffalo for Empire State Development since 2012, as deputy regional director and before that as senior project manager. She oversaw tens of millions of dollars in state grants and loans and coordinated among various state agencies, local governments, business groups and community organizations to spur the local economy.

Her previous experience includes positions at the Lower Manhattan Development Corporation and Goldman Sachs in New York City.

Passengers arrive in US amid disaster in India

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

