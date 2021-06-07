Amherst GOP, Kulpa clash over virtual Town Board meetings

"He's got an ax to grind," Kulpa said.

Hunter denied he has a personal agenda against Kulpa and noted he worked part-time under three town clerks, including Democrat Fran Spoth.

"As a former employee and 16-year volunteer on the Traffic Safety Board, the supervisor shouldn't use me to cover up his own incompetence," he said.

And Hunter said he doesn't know why, if the renovations at the Municipal Building were the only thing preventing a return to in-person attendance, the town didn't temporarily shift Town Board meetings to the Harlem Road Community Center instead of staying on Zoom.

"This is not common sense and this is not good government," he said.

Kulpa said the public will have extensive opportunities to comment on the details of the Amherst Central Park redevelopment in the coming months and years given the project's lengthy timeline.

And he said the Town Board will hold in-person meetings once the Council Chambers renovations are completed. The town in March took out rows of seating in the front portion of the meeting space, put in new carpeting and awaits delivery of tables and chairs that can be moved to allow the room to host meetings of varying sizes, Kulpa said.