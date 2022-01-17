Amherst eyes $31 million purchase, upgrade of its streetlights

Amherst sees a brighter future ahead for its 9,600 streetlights, which the town is preparing to buy from National Grid and New York State Electric & Gas and convert to energy-efficient LED lights with updated network technology.
The town would borrow $31 million to cover the cost of the project, paid back over 20 years, but would save hundreds of thousands of dollars annually thanks to lower costs to maintain and run the upgraded system, an analysis found.
And "smart-city" technology built into the system would allow the town to better control the streetlights, respond faster to power failures and adjust lighting levels in real time.
The Amherst Town Board could hold a public hearing on the proposal next month and, if the project gains necessary approvals, complete the purchase by the fall.
"It's going to be transformative for us," Supervisor Brian J. Kulpa said.
Amherst and numerous other municipalities in recent years have pursued the takeover and upgrade of their aging streetlight networks, a step encouraged by the state and the New York Power Authority as better for the environment.
The state set a goal under its Smart Street Lighting NY program to replace by 2025 at least 500,000 streetlights with LED fixtures, which use a fraction of the energy of a standard high-intensity discharge light.
The Town of Tonawanda, for example, in early 2021 borrowed $19 million to buy and upgrade its network of more than 6,000 streetlights. Supervisor Joseph H. Emminger said work to replace the fixtures and install new network technology began last year and should wrap up this year.
"We started saving money immediately," Emminger said.
Kulpa said the town has moved slower than some other communities, partly because of the size of its lighting system and partly because it had to negotiate with both National Grid and NYSEG. But he said watching what other towns and cities, such as Tonawanda and Dunkirk, did with their conversion programs has aided Amherst.
"We learned some lessons from all of them that's going to help us with our project," Kulpa said.
Amherst has explored the move for several years. In February 2020, representatives from the architecture and engineering firm Wendel provided an overview of the project at a Town Board work session.
The consultants said then that the town pays $3.4 million annually to National Grid in energy and maintenance costs. It would cost $25.8 million at the time to buy the network from National Grid and install the new technology – or $36.3 million over 20 years including interest.
A portion of the network is owned by NYSEG, Kulpa said.
Even counting bond repayment, lost property tax revenue and other costs, the town would save $31.4 million over 25 years if it proceeded with this project, according to Wendel's report.
An energy audit prepared recently by the town's Engineering Department found the town, which would borrow $31 million to replace and upgrade its 9,649 lights, would save $400,000 to $500,000 per year in maintenance and energy costs even after factoring in paying off debt service, operating the network and other costs. About half of the bond would cover the purchase price and the other half would cover the construction and project management costs.
"The benefit is it has a pretty quick repayment period," Kulpa said, adding "the efficiencies are enormous."
Installing the "smart" light-management technology is part of the expected savings, the department wrote, because it allows for a more streamlined operation of the network.
Currently, the town has to rely on a report of a streetlight that's gone out. With all town streetlights on a wireless network, employees will know instantly if a light is out, Kulpa said.
Also, the town would have the ability to dim streetlights during overnight hours, when traffic is lighter, or to brighten lights in a certain area in case of an emergency, the engineers reported.
"It'll all be integrated," Kulpa said.
There are several steps the town needs to take before the streetlight takeover can occur, beginning with a vote Tuesday by the Town Board to set a Feb. 7 public hearing on the proposed borrowing.
A town timeline suggests Amherst could complete the purchase by September. Kulpa said work to upgrade the network would take about 18 months.