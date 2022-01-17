Amherst eyes $31 million purchase, upgrade of its streetlights

A portion of the network is owned by NYSEG, Kulpa said.

Even counting bond repayment, lost property tax revenue and other costs, the town would save $31.4 million over 25 years if it proceeded with this project, according to Wendel's report.

An energy audit prepared recently by the town's Engineering Department found the town, which would borrow $31 million to replace and upgrade its 9,649 lights, would save $400,000 to $500,000 per year in maintenance and energy costs even after factoring in paying off debt service, operating the network and other costs. About half of the bond would cover the purchase price and the other half would cover the construction and project management costs.

"The benefit is it has a pretty quick repayment period," Kulpa said, adding "the efficiencies are enormous."

Installing the "smart" light-management technology is part of the expected savings, the department wrote, because it allows for a more streamlined operation of the network.

Currently, the town has to rely on a report of a streetlight that's gone out. With all town streetlights on a wireless network, employees will know instantly if a light is out, Kulpa said.