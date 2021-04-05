Amherst Development Corporation downplays critical IRS audit

Officials at the Amherst Development Corporation are defending how the organization is run after an IRS audit found "deficiencies" in its internal controls.
The IRS evaluation found "a lack of segregation of duties and insufficient board oversight" and urged the agency to strengthen those controls.
However, the service did not give examples of problems, such as missing money, that resulted from the inadequate controls. Nor did it make specific recommendations for improving the corporation's operations.
That's why corporation officials downplay the severity of the audit's findings.
"To be honest, they had nothing to write about," said David S. Mingoia, executive director of the Amherst Industrial Development Agency, which shares staff and a board of directors with the corporation.
The Amherst Development Corporation helps nonprofit organizations, such as colleges, obtain tax-exempt financing to lower their costs when borrowing money to pay for new construction, renovations or for other purposes that have a public benefit. The corporation also provides grant money to nonprofits, such as the group trying to bring a co-operative market to Williamsville.
The IRS audit covered the 2017 tax year and included a review of the corporation's Form 990-PF, which features details on the organization's revenues, expenses, assets and debts.
The service said it accepted the corporation's filing and concluded the organization deserves to maintain its tax-exempt status but raised concerns about non-specified deficiencies in its internal controls.
The IRS auditors said meager controls could make it harder to prevent waste, ensure accuracy in data reporting and evaluate organizational performance, among other problems.
"You should take appropriate steps to ensure the organization's internal controls are adequate," according to the audit, which was dated Jan. 22 and included in the agenda of last month's Amherst IDA meeting.
Mingoia said he doesn't know to what "deficiencies" the audit refers. He said the money the corporation brings in, mainly fees from the financing deals it handles, and the money it spends, primarily on staff salaries and benefits, is accounted for and approved by the corporation board.
"Anything the ADC does requires board action," he said.
He said agency staff and the IDA's outside auditors, the Bonadio Group, reviewed the IRS statement. Mingoia said the lack of specifics is an indication the IRS didn't find anything of particular concern in the corporation's operations.
"This looks like it was boilerplate and it was just inserted into it," Mingoia said. "There were no examples of any of this."