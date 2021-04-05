Amherst Development Corporation downplays critical IRS audit

The service said it accepted the corporation's filing and concluded the organization deserves to maintain its tax-exempt status but raised concerns about non-specified deficiencies in its internal controls.

The IRS auditors said meager controls could make it harder to prevent waste, ensure accuracy in data reporting and evaluate organizational performance, among other problems.

"You should take appropriate steps to ensure the organization's internal controls are adequate," according to the audit, which was dated Jan. 22 and included in the agenda of last month's Amherst IDA meeting.

Mingoia said he doesn't know to what "deficiencies" the audit refers. He said the money the corporation brings in, mainly fees from the financing deals it handles, and the money it spends, primarily on staff salaries and benefits, is accounted for and approved by the corporation board.

"Anything the ADC does requires board action," he said.

He said agency staff and the IDA's outside auditors, the Bonadio Group, reviewed the IRS statement. Mingoia said the lack of specifics is an indication the IRS didn't find anything of particular concern in the corporation's operations.

"This looks like it was boilerplate and it was just inserted into it," Mingoia said. "There were no examples of any of this."

