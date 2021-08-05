Amherst cuts value of J.C. Penney at Boulevard Mall by 63%

The attorneys who filed the challenge on behalf of J.C. Penney said their client was satisfied with the agreement.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"We were comfortable with the results," said Robert Jacobson, whose practice is located in suburban Rochester. He represented J.C. Penney with his son, Aaron.

Under the settlement, J.C. Penney agreed to drop its challenges for the 2019 and 2020 tax years. This means the town won't have to refund any property taxes collected during those years, Marrano said.

The agreement locks in the lower assessed value for the 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024 tax years.

Attorneys argued the town set a higher value on the J.C. Penney store than it had on similar commercial space in Amherst, especially given the challenges faced by traditional retailers. Covid-19 concerns only accelerated consumers' shift away from enclosed shopping centers and toward Amazon and other e-commerce sites.

"I think it was fair considering the marketplace, considering the state of anchor stores" in malls such as J.C. Penney, the senior Jacobson said. The Boulevard Mall, for example, in recent years has lost Sears and Macy's Men's as anchor stores.