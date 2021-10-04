Amherst, Clarence IDAs defend operations after state audits raise concerns

Executives are defending the performance of two suburban industrial development agencies after state auditors raised concerns the agencies in some cases did not adequately document their decisions on tax incentives and did not sufficiently monitor projects to make sure companies receiving tax breaks lived up to their obligations.
The state Comptroller's Office made a host of recommendations for how the Amherst and Clarence IDAs can improve their operations as part of audits of the two organizations made public late last week. The audits found the boards of both agencies failed to follow proper approval and oversight processes for the projects they reviewed and incentivized.
Representatives of both agencies agreed to make changes in response to the audit recommendations but disagreed with some of the reports' most critical conclusions and said they more than live up to their fiduciary responsibilities.
The state Comptroller's Office periodically audits the operations and finances of local governments and public authorities to make sure they are following state law and best practices. Here's what the office found, and how the agencies responded, in the two IDA audits.
Amherst IDA
The audit of the Amherst IDA covered the period from June 2016 to August 2020 and reached two main conclusions: The IDA board didn't make sure its tax-incentive decisions were based on complete applications with necessary supplemental details and a sufficient cost-benefit analysis; and agency officials didn't make sure the annual report filed with the state Authorities Budget Office and the Comptroller's Office had accurate information for ongoing and active projects on hiring, sales tax exemptions and payments in lieu of taxes.
The Amherst IDA board during the audit period approved 14 projects worth an estimated $77 million. One example of deficiencies cited in the audit is the fact that, for 11 of the 14 projects, the estimated value of the sales-tax exemption listed in the project application differed from the amount listed in the project cost-benefit analysis. Amherst IDA officials said they were aware of this problem, which they blamed on a software issue that was fixed after auditors raised this issue.
Auditors also found three of 14 project applications weren't posted on the Amherst IDA's website. IDA officials blamed this on an oversight and updated the website accordingly.
The auditors also looked at the 63 projects, worth an estimated $552 million, that were included in the agency's 2018 annual report. The projects promised to create the equivalent of 10,600 full-time jobs, and as of 2018 had created 12,100, the audit found. But 20 projects that promised to create 2,635 jobs upon project completion had created just 1,305, or less than half their goals, the auditors wrote.
The IDA said it was aware of the missed job targets but could not take action against the companies because the projects were approved before the agency adopted an updated recapture policy.
The auditors recommended eight changes to IDA operations. IDA Executive Director David Mingoia and board Chairman Carlton Brock on March 30 agreed there were areas for improvement but largely defended how the IDA conducts business and urged auditors to rethink some of their findings before releasing the final report.
"Overall we are pleased with the result of the level of compliance and transparency the AIDA is engaging in," Mingoia said in an email.
Clarence IDA
The audit of the Clarence IDA, which covered the period from June 2016 to June 2019, found that IDA board members:
• Did not attempt to verify criteria such as job-creation targets while preparing to review projects requesting tax breaks
• Did not sufficiently monitor companies after approval to make sure they were meeting project goals
• Did not make sure required public documents, such as project applications, were posted on the IDA's website
• Did not ensure the IDA's annual report was accurate before the agency submitted it to state regulators who oversee the operations of local IDAs.
During the audit period, the Clarence IDA approved requests for tax breaks for six projects with a value of $13.3 million, the Comptroller's Office reported. A lack of documentation provided for the projects makes it impossible for IDA board members, auditors and the public to know whether the projects merited approval and whether the companies have met their financial and job targets, the audit contends.
Auditors also looked at the 39 active projects listed in the Clarence IDA's 2018 annual report and found similar concerns regarding record-keeping and oversight.
The projects, representing a $101 million investment, pledged to create the equivalent of 2,000 full-time jobs but, as of 2018, had created only 1,740 jobs. Auditors raised this job gap with IDA officials, who said they determined four companies missed their job targets "due to economic conditions beyond the companies' control" and the IDA wasn't obligated to claw back any tax breaks, the report stated.
The auditors recommended 18 changes to IDA operations. Christopher Kempton, chairman of the Clarence IDA board, said in his March 9 response to the draft audit that the agency collects extensive data from each project applicant, including a cost-benefit analysis; board members have more than enough information to make a decision on projects under review; and an agency accountant and consultant follow up with any delinquent property owners.
Kempton said the Clarence IDA would make changes per the audit's recommendations, such as providing greater detail on project performance goals and updating its website to add more project documents.
"While the OSC has identified a few areas that the CIDA can improve upon, the board is pleased with the overall positive outcome of the draft audit and we look forward to working with OSC to provide the best service possible for the Clarence community," Kempton wrote.