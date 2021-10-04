Amherst, Clarence IDAs defend operations after state audits raise concerns

Executives are defending the performance of two suburban industrial development agencies after state auditors raised concerns the agencies in some cases did not adequately document their decisions on tax incentives and did not sufficiently monitor projects to make sure companies receiving tax breaks lived up to their obligations.

The state Comptroller's Office made a host of recommendations for how the Amherst and Clarence IDAs can improve their operations as part of audits of the two organizations made public late last week. The audits found the boards of both agencies failed to follow proper approval and oversight processes for the projects they reviewed and incentivized.

Representatives of both agencies agreed to make changes in response to the audit recommendations but disagreed with some of the reports' most critical conclusions and said they more than live up to their fiduciary responsibilities.

The state Comptroller's Office periodically audits the operations and finances of local governments and public authorities to make sure they are following state law and best practices. Here's what the office found, and how the agencies responded, in the two IDA audits.

Amherst IDA