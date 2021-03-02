Amherst, Clarence and Orchard Park see higher Covid-19 vaccination rates

When it comes to getting the Covid-19 vaccine in Erie County, affluence equals access.

Of the top seven ZIP codes in Erie County where more than a fifth of residents have already received the Covid-19 vaccine, six came from the Amherst, Clarence and Orchard Park, which are among the wealthiest communities in the region, according to data shared Tuesday by Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz.

Meanwhile, of the dozen ZIP codes which have fewer than 10% of the population vaccinated, nine were from poorer neighborhoods in Buffalo/Cheektowaga and the rest were from rural areas.

While more rural counties in Western New York have been feeling short-changed when it comes to vaccine access, Erie County is struggling to deliver the vaccine equitably within its own boundaries.

"Basically, if you live in a wealthy suburb, you probably either have gotten a vaccine, or you have a much better chance of getting the vaccine," Poloncarz said at his weekly news briefing on the pandemic.