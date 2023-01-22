Amherst buying new body and car cameras, Tasers for police

Amherst police soon will get updated body cameras and vehicle cameras, along with extra Tasers, as part of a major technology upgrade for the department.

The Amherst Town Board last week agreed to spend $3.7 million over 10 years on a contract with Axon Enterprise to provide the new equipment and support services to town police.

Officials say the equipment will replace outdated body cameras for patrol officers, expand the use of cameras to all marked and unmarked patrol vehicles, and improve the storage and searchability of the reams of videos recorded by officers.

"We want to get our officers the best of the best so that they're able to do their jobs in the most efficient and effective way possible," Amherst Police Chief Scott Chamberlin said. "That's our goal every single day."

The town sought bids on the project before reaching agreement with Arizona-based Axon, a leading provider of equipment and software services to law enforcement, the military and civilian customers.

Amherst officials for more than a year have planned to make a substantial investment in the department's technology, officials said.

For instance, the body-worn cameras used by town officers are about 8 years old, Chamberlin said, and many officers have to share the cameras. The newer models provide higher-quality audio and video recording.

"So we ended up looking at three different vendors. We tested them all. It took us several months. We had them come in and they let us borrow their body cameras and use them," the police chief said.

Amherst police currently have about 100 body cameras and the town has ordered 112 cameras from Axon.

The department has eight dashboard cameras in its 26 marked and unmarked patrol vehicles, Chamberlin said. The town is buying enough new cameras for all of those patrol vehicles.

"The car cameras also have cameras in the backseat. So if we do have somebody in the backseat, as a prisoner or whatever, they're always being videotaped," Chamberlin said.

Chamberlin said sorting through the body and car camera recordings to find specific footage now takes a considerable amount of time from police personnel.

There's more pressure on the department, Amherst Supervisor Brian Kulpa said, because of changes to state law that require prosecutors to disclose this kind of evidence to defense attorneys sooner in the trial discovery process.

"That sounds like something that should be easy," Kulpa said. "But it actually takes a lot of manpower to download, upload and get files and data. We're going to have a service, basically, that helps us access all of that in a more efficient and timely manner on a very secure cloud network."

It's also part of the department's efforts to be more transparent, Kulpa and Chamberlin said.

"We're going to ensure accountability. It's both a promise we made to the community but also a promise we made to the officers," Kulpa said.

Police now have between 20 and 25 Tasers that are up to 10 years old, Chamberlin said. The town is ordering 110 of the devices to make sure every uniformed officer has access to one.

Tasers, billed as nonlethal control devices, are fired from a distance. Two probes released from the Taser gun attach to the target and connect back to the gun through two thin wires. They send pulses that work for several seconds, causing pain and involuntary muscle spasms, meant to give officers time to restrain a subject.

Critics note that a number of people around the country have died after being shot with a Taser by police, though autopsies in some of those cases have found the death was not directly caused by the use of the device.

"The public wants de-escalation tactics and ways to defuse situations before it gets to an officer using a firearm," Chamberlin said. "Yes, a Taser is a valuable tool. They're very effective."

Chamberlin said the use of Tasers, when necessary, can prevent injuries to officers and the public.

Kulpa agreed and said providing Tasers to more Amherst officers is in line with an emphasis on nonlethal forms of intervention in the town's recent, state-mandated police reform report.

"They're controversial, but it offers an option to an officer versus a gun," the town supervisor said.

Amherst has set aside money in its most recent budget in anticipation of approving the Axon agreement, a step taken at Tuesday's Town Board meeting, and will seek grant funding to pay for at least a portion of the costs.

One notable feature of the contract is that it includes replacement devices to help ensure the technology doesn't get out of date, Chamberlin said. The body cameras, dashboard cameras and Tasers all will be replaced at least once over the course of the decadelong agreement.

"We're going to be up to speed and up to date for the next 10 years. And I thought that was a really good upside to it," the police chief said.

The first batch of equipment is set to arrive in the coming months, officials said, though officers will need to be trained in using the new technology.